Outlander Announces New & Familiar Faces Joining Season 7 Cast

With filming underway in Scotland on the seventh season of STARZ's hit series adaptation of author Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books, we have some major Outlander casting news to report. Caitríona Balfe (Claire Fraser), Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), Sophie Skelton (Brianna MacKenzie), Richard Rankin (Roger MacKenzie), David Berry (Lord John Grey), John Bell (Young Ian), Caitlin O'Ryan (Lizzie Beardsley), and Paul Gorman (The Beardsley twins, Josiah and Keziah") are being joined by a number of familiar and new faces. Here's a look at the "who's who" of who you need to know:

Loyal fans will recognize Graham McTavish (House of the Dragon, The Hobbit) reprising his role as Dougal MacKenzie, Jamie's uncle whom he killed just before the battle of Culloden; Nell Hudson (Victoria) as Laoghaire Fraser, Jamie's ex-wife and Marsali's mother; Steven Cree (A Discovery of Witches Outlaw King) as Old Ian Murray, Young Ian's father & Jamie's brother-in-law; Andrew Whipp (Shetland) as Brian Fraser, Jamie's father; Layla Burns (She Will) as Joan MacKimmie, Marsali's sister and Jamie's stepdaughter; and Lotte Verbeek (The Fault in Our Stars) as Geillis Duncan, Claire's former friend-turned-enemy and a fellow time traveler from the 1960s.

Several new actors will be joining the cast for season seven, including Gloria Obianyo (Dune) as Mercy Woodcock, a free Black woman navigating the hardships of life in Colonial America; Rod Hallett (The Last Kingdom) as Benedict Arnold, the notorious Revolutionary soldier turned traitor; Chris Fulton (Bridgerton) as Rob Cameron, a new acquaintance of Roger and Brianna; Diarmaid Murtagh (Vikings) as Buck MacKenzie, the illegitimate son of Dougal MacKenzie and Geillis Duncan, and Roger's ancestor, a role previously played by McTavish in season five, and Kristin Atherton (Shakespeare & Hathaway) as Jenny Murray, Jamie's sister & Young Ian's mother (a role originated by Laura Donnelly in Seasons 1-3). The names announced join a previously-announced cast that includes Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter.

"One of the many joys of our epic story is the element of time travel which allows us to revisit some of our favorite characters in different times and places, and we're thrilled to welcome back so many familiar faces for season seven," says Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner, writer and executive producer. "In addition to our returning cast, we're also excited to welcome several new actors to the 'Outlander' family and cannot wait to introduce them to fans in our extended season."

Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Roberts, Balfe & Heughan executive produce. Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company in association with Sony Pictures Television.