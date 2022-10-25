The Winchesters: Supernatural's Richard Speight Jr. Returning As Loki

When Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles made it a point of keeping the door open when it came to characters from "Supernatural" appearing on The CW's prequel spinoff series The Winchesters, the SPN family has been speculating and scouring through SPN canon to come up with possibilities. One of those possibilities was confirmed earlier today, with TV Insider reporting that Richard Speight Jr. will step out from behind the camera to reprise his role as Loki during the eighth episode. Speight's Norse demigod is described as "dangerous as he is wily," with a "veneer of whimsy to mask his malevolence," and who "thrives on crooked games and sowing chaos- and Hunters are one of his favorite playthings."Richard's an old friend of mine, so it was a question of when, not if," Thompson revealed. He added, "I think it was in New Orleans actually when we were shooting Episode 2, so I wasn't in the writer's room, obviously. But I was reading their notes and was like, 'Hey, wait a minute….,' and then I just got really, really excited because it felt like [they'd come up with] an opportunity for us to welcome a friend that we've seen before, but maybe not in a way that folks are, are expected."

A Look at What's Ahead for The CW's The Winchesters Season 1

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 3 "You're Lost Little Girl": FACE YOUR FEARS – When Mary's (Meg Donnelly) next-door neighbor mysteriously goes missing, she and John (Drake Rodger) start digging into the disappearance. During their investigation, John unexpectedly reunites with someone from his past. Carlos (JoJo Fleites) and Ada (Demetria McKinney) bond as they stake out a potential lead for the demon's partner. Meanwhile, Latika (Nida Khurshid) taps into old folklore passed down from her family in hopes it helps Mary and John. Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Gabriel Alejandro Garza.

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4 "Masters of War": FIGHTER'S INSTINCT – After the details of a veteran's death don't add up, Carlos brings everyone in to investigate, and he shares a detail about his past that makes John see him in a new light. Mary finds an unexpected ally who has been hot on the trail of this monster, and Latika tries to help Mary heal and find closure with someone she lost. Meanwhile, John's habit of running headfirst into danger leaves Millie (Bianca Kajlich) worried for her son. John Kretchmer directed the episode written by Julia Cooperman