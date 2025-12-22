Posted in: Fox, streaming, TV | Tagged: The Tick

The Tick: 2001 Live-Action Series Finds Streaming Home on Tubi

The Tick creator Ben Edlund urged fans to check out his original 2001 live-action Fox superhero series, starring Patrick Warburton, on Tubi.

Article Summary The Tick's 2001 live-action series starring Patrick Warburton is now streaming for free on Tubi.

Creator Ben Edlund encourages fans to revisit the cult classic comedy superhero show online.

The Tick originated as a comic in the 1980s before inspiring TV adaptations over the years.

The 2001 series gained cult status after its nine-episode Fox run and remains beloved by fans.

It seems like Ben Edlund can't catch a break on the live-action front when it comes to his most popular creation, The Tick, but at least fans can check out the first attempt on the Fox superhero comedy series that starred Patrick Warburton on Tubi. The muscle-bound, well-intentioned blue superhero was created in 1986 by Edlund initially for a newsletter before his first comic was released in 1988. Its success brought its first adaptation to Fox for an animated series in 1994 with Townsend Coleman voicing The Tick for three seasons from 1994-1996. Fox attempted to introduce the hero to new generations by bringing the IP to prime time in 2001, running for nine episodes before its cancellation in 2002. Edlund took to social media to remind fans how they can catch the cult classic series on Tubi.

The Tick (2001) Finds Streaming Home on Tubi, Edlund Comments

"HEY COOL — apparently u can stream the 2001 live-action Tick series for FREE :) our show was elevated by a TRULY funny quartet of comedic talents in our fine cast," Edlund tweeted. To clarify, the article he's referencing is not the one being discussed here. The image actually shows the 2016 Prime Video series, which starred Peter Serafinowicz and ran for two seasons from 2016 to 2018.

The Tick from 2001 featured Warburton, who was prominently known then for his memorable run on Seinfeld, and joining him as Arthur was David Burke, the accountant-turned-aspiring superhero with the ability to fly, but lacking superhuman strength or endurance. The series also starred Liz Vassey as the Wonder Woman-inspired Captain Liberty and Nestor Carbonell as the Batman-inspired, Batmanuel, which turns the character more into a lothario than a superhero. Coincidentally, Carbonell would find himself in the Batman universe in the Christopher Nolan Dark Knight trilogy.

While the 2001 series sadly came to a close, it gained a cult following. Another opportunity emerged thanks to streaming, with Serafinowicz in the title role for the 2016 series, and Griffin Newman playing Arthur Everest. In the supporting cast was Valorie Curry, who played Dot Everest, an EMT and sister of Arthur, trying to look after him while developing clairvoyance. Brendan Hines played Superian, the world's first and most famous superhero, whose powers resemble Superman, and Jackie Earle Haley played his nemesis, The Terror. Rounding out the cast are Yara Martinez and Scott Speiser as Miss Lint/Joan of Arc/Estaban and Overkill/Straight Shooter/Esteban, respectively.

Coincidentally, Curry would find her way back in another superhero series as the conservative firebrand, Firecracker, on Prime Video's The Boys, about to enter its final season.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!