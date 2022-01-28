Outlander S06 Cast Promises Answers, Drama, Dark Storylines & More

As Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan's Claire & Jamie Fraser face a country on the verge of major historical change when Outlander returns in a little more than a month, the couple will face timeless challenges unlike any other before as they attempt to settle in peace & thrive in colonial America. Following up on the release of the titles for all eight of the season's episodes as well as key art, viewers are being given a chance to hear from the folks themselves who make the magic happen from the page to the screen for some clues as to what they can expect from their favorite (and despised) characters.

Based on author Diana Gabaldon's sixth book A Breath of Snow and Ashes, the new season premieres with "Echoes" and then rolls on "Allegiance," "Temperance," "Hour of the Wolf," "Give Me Liberty," "The World Turned Upside Down," "Sticks and Stones," and "I Am Not Alone." Now here's a look at the cast & creative team offering viewers some insights into what's to come, with the sixth season of STARZ's Outlander premiering on March 6th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Outlander | What's to Come in Season 6 | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FB7SzeRL6Xk)

Now here's a look at the official trailer for the sixth season of STARZ's Outlander:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Outlander | Season 6 Official Trailer | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4IoDqpeQrdc)

The sixth season of "Outlander" sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie's fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser's Ridge. They must now defend this home – established on land granted to them by the Crown – not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care. For the Frasers and their immediate family, "home" is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives. If Season 4 asked "What is home?" and Season 5 asked, "What are you willing to do to protect your home?" then Season 6 explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you've created: when you become an outsider, or an 'outlander,' so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home.

With the series returning this March, here's a look at the sneak preview that was released for Christmas:

And here's a look back at the opening credits for the upcoming season first introduced in November, with a rendition of "Skye Boat Song" by Raya Yarbrough and Griogair Labhruidh:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Outlander | Season 6 Opening Credits | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fw7GBCODFL0)