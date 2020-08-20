Outlander: Sony's End of Summer Series Will Explore Series' Universe

If Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has its way, the "Droughtlander" that viewers of STARZ's hit series Outlander are going through between the fifth and sixth seasons will be a little less painful than that last one. Starting this Sunday, August 23, and running through Sunday, September 13, the Outlander Collector Facebook page will host a four-part End of Summer series that will be made up of weekly thematic episodes that include all-new conversations with talent and figures key to the ever-expanding Outlander universe. Each episode, viewers will also be treated to a sneak preview of an original scripted "Outlander Untold" scene that includes a number of fan-favorite characters (and will be included with the season 5 Blu-ray, DVD, digital, and limited Collector's Edition on September 15).

First reported on exclusively by Deadline Hollywood, the series not only promotes the home release of the fifth season but also supports international humanitarian aid organization Doctors Without Borders. Viewers will have the opportunity to use Facebook's donate feature to contribute to the non-profit's medical humanitarian work.

Book Corner with Diana Gabaldon and Maril Davis (August 23): Outlander author Diana Gabaldon and Sam Heughan and Executive Producer Maril Davis look back at the process of adapting Gabaldon's work for the screen and answer die-hard fan questions. Diana also teases her upcoming ninth book, an excerpt of which will be included in the Outlander Season 5 Collector's Edition.

A Taste of Outlander (August 30): Theresa Carle-Sanders, author of the Outlander Kitchen cookbook series, is joined by cast members Lauren Lyle (Marsali) and John Bell (Young Ian) to make a historically-inspired dish of fish and chips, a recipe from her latest book Outlander Kitchen: To the New World and Back Again.

The Music of Outlander (September 6): Series composer Bear McCreary and singer Raya Yarbrough discuss their favorite musical moments from the past five seasons of Outlander. They're joined by Maria Doyle Kennedy (Aunt Jocasta), who performs an at-home rendition of "Flowers of the Forest," as well as all twelve members of the Choral Scholars of University College Dublin for a breathtaking a cappella version of the series theme "The Skye Boat Song."

Catch Up with Caitriona and Sam (September 13): Claire and Jamie themselves, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, reunite to catch up on life, discuss favorite moments from the past five seasons and answer fan questions from around the world.