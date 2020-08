Though fans of Netflix's Ozark were left with a ton of questions as to where things go from here now that the dust has settled on the third season, one thing's for sure: they'll find out how it all plays out in the next 14 final episodes- and if anyone will be left alive to tell the tale. The streaming service announced in June that the award-winning, Jason Bateman/Laura Linney-starring crime-drama would be back for a fourth and final season. To wrap up the story properly, the writers were given a larger episode order to work with, with the season split into two, seven-episode half-seasons). While that's great news, it also comes with the feeling that the series won't be returning until mid-2021 the earliest- but that doesn't mean it's too early for showrunner Chris Mundy to drops a finale season tease.

During a pre-recorded online panel during PaleyFest LA, Mundy said that the fourth season will be the final chapter in the Byrde family's journey: "You're going to learn what they want their end game to be, and they're going to have to reckon with it a little bit. There's that great scene between Laura [Linney] and Tom [Pelphrey] when they're in the megastore parking lot in the car, and there's a line Miki Johnson wrote, when Wendy says [something] like: 'When you've been running for your life, everything else seems exceedingly dull.' If they're [Marty and Wendy] trying to look to see if there's an out, they've got to figure out if that's what they want, and if so, what's the version of it that they want. Then reckoning with that after so much chaos — that's going to bubbling under the surface."

As for those rumors that Tom Pelphrey's Ben Davis could still be alive since his killing didn't happen on-camera, Mundy has some bad news: "I love the fact that people love the character enough to come up with that theory. I wish it were true, but it ain't true." That still didn't stop Linney from having a little Game of Thrones fun when she joked, "Isn't that what they said about Jon Snow?"



Tracing the Byrdes' rise and (possible) fall from their suburban life in Chicago to their deadly criminal enterprise life in the Ozarks, Marty and Wendy have gone from basic money-laundering to running a Mexican drug cartel's most profitable operations. But with the blood they've shed and the enemies they've made, is there any way this story can end well and not in a morgue? Joining Bateman and Linney are Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Bryde, Charlie Tahan as Ruth's cousin Wyatt Langmore, and Lisa Emery as local heroin distributor Darlene Snell. Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, Ozark stems from Aggregate Films in association with Media Rights Capital. Bateman, Dubuque, Williams, and showrunner Mundy executive produce.