Pam & Tommy Official Trailer/Poster: The Greatest Love Story Ever Sold

With less than a month to go until Hulu's Lily James (as Baywatch star Pamela Anderson) and Sebastian Stan (as Mötley Crüe band member Tommy Lee)-starring Pam & Tommy hits streaming screens, viewers were treated to the best look yet at the limited series yet. Along with extended scenes with James and Stan, Seth Rogen's Rand Gauthier and Nick Offerman's Uncle Miltie also get more of a chance to shine. But it's Andrew Dice Clay's Butchie and his "wisdom" that showed just how unprecedented in pop culture lore this controversy was (look no further than Gauthier and Miltie's apprehension about using something called a "website).

Joining James and Stan are Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the tape; Nick Offerman as Uncle Miltie, the man who helped distribute the sex tape; Taylor Schilling as Erica Gauthier, Pepi Sonuga as Melanie, Andrew Dice Clay as Butchie, Spenser Granese as Steve Fasanella, Mozhan Marnò as Gail Chwatsky, and Fred Hechinger as Seth Warshavsky. Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee executive produce via Point Grey; as do Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug via Annapurna; Chip Vucelich, Sarah Gubbins, Dave Franco, and Dylan Sellers. The eight-episode series is helmed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and written by Rob Siegel and DV DeVincentis, and tells the true story of how the first-ever viral video came to be: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape, and the impact it would have on pop culture and the entertainment industry for years to come.

Though many will focus on the couple's infamous leaked sex tape and the national conversation it created over celebrity and privacy (as well as Tommy Lee's muti-tasking abilities when it comes to piloting a boat), the series will begin with Anderson and Lee's 96-hour "courtship" in 1995 that resulted in the two getting married. While there are still unanswered questions surrounding how the tape was obtained, Anderson would go on to sure video distribution company Internet Entertainment Group (IEG). The matter would be settled via a confidential agreement, with IEG returning to making the video available through its website. Though reports are that both Anderson and Lee are aware of Pam & Tommy being in development since earlier this year, neither are currently involved.