Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: stranger things, Stranger Things: Tales From '85

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Posters; Meet Newcomer Nikki Baxter

Along with character posters for Showrunner Eric Robles's Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, we get to know the show's newcomer, Nikki Baxter.

Article Summary Stranger Things: Tales From '85 is an animated series set in Hawkins during the winter of 1985.

Character posters reveal a first look at newcomer Nikki Baxter, voiced by Odessa A’zion.

Nikki is described as "super punk rock" and serves as both the crew's muscle and audience surrogate.

Showrunner Eric Robles promises a Spielberg-inspired new monster and a fresh Hawkins mystery.

It's the winter of 1985. Snow blankets the town. The horrors of the Upside Down are finally fading. Our heroes Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max have settled back into a normal life of D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days. But beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened. Could it be from the Upside Down? From the depths of Hawkins Lab? Or from somewhere else entirely? That's an overview of what viewers can expect when EPs Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, and Showrunner Eric Robles's Stranger Things: Tales From '85 debuts on April 23rd.

Set between the second and third seasons, the animated series gives viewers a chance to re-experience the show's magic from its beginnings – and now, we're getting a better look at our heroes with the release of character profile posters – including one for newcomer Nikki Baxter (voiced by Odessa A'zion). Described by A'zion as "super punk rock," Nikki has spent most of her life moving around, so she hasn't had any real friends and has gotten used to going it alone. In D&D terms, Nikki is "the barbarian and the protector [of the crew]," A'zion explained. "They had everything, and she was the missing puzzle piece. You need a little muscle in that crew."

Robles also sees Nikki playing another key role – this one, for the viewers. "Nikki is the audience's eyes. She comes into this world completely new. She's got her own issues that she's been dealing with, and it's these kids who step into her world in a sense," Robles explained. Once the bad things start to go down, "she's got to figure things out with the kids because there's no way that she could just walk away [from what she's seen] and pretend like it never happened."

"You could easily take this and make it the live-action version," Robles shared during a recent interview about the animated series. "We wanted to go back to Hawkins and feel like a lost season," he noted, to a time "when the kids weren't trying to save the world — they were just trying to save the town." As for the big bad that our heroes will be tackling, Robles revealed that a certain famous Steven Spielberg film served as an inspiration. "It's winter time in Hawkins. The whole town's covered in this ocean of snow. And that brings new dangers," the showrunner teased. "I'm a huge fan of 'Jaws,' and this became our version."

"With animation, there's really no limits," Ross Duffer shared in the announcement teaser that was previously released. "Eric and his team can just go wild … and they have." Viewers can expect the animated series to "capture "the magic of Hawkins in a new way," Robles added, teasing fans to "get your flashlight, get your backpack because it's going to be amazing." Here's a look back at the preview images that were previously released:

As you can tell from the title, the animated series is set in 1985, as Hawkins finds itself dealing with much more than a brutal winter, realizing that they "must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town." Robles further teased that, "We soon learn that nothing is quite as they thought it was." Ross Duffer added about the project, "When we started talking about was there anything else we wanted to do with Stranger Things, this was one of our first ideas."

The animated series' cast includes Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha "EJ" Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Ben Plessala as Will, Brett Gipson as Hopper, and Jeremy Jordan as Steve. In addition, Odessa A'zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips are joining the Hawkins adventure.

Robles executive-produces via Flying Bark Productions. In addition, the Duffers and Hilary Leavitt are also executive producing via Upside Down Pictures, along with Shawn Levy via 21 Laps and Dan Cohen.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!