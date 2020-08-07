Pantheon: Daniel Dae Kim, 11 More Join AMC Animated Sci-Fi Series

Turn creator/executive producer Craig Silverstein and AMC Studios revealed the complete cast for its first hourlong animated prime-time drama Pantheon. Having received a two-season order earlier this year, the series is based on Ken Liu's short stories about Uploaded Intelligence (or human consciousness uploaded to the cloud) and comes with a visual style that the network describes as "a fresh take on graphic realism done in a traditional 2D way, using modern tools."

Joining previously-announced cast members Taylor Schilling, Paul Dano, Rosemarie DeWitt, and Aaron Eckhart are Daniel Dae Kim (Lost, Hawaii Five-O), Katie Chang (The Bling Ring), Ron Livingston (Loudermilk, A Million Little Things), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley, American Dad), Raza Jaffrey (Homeland, Code Black) and Scoot McNairy (Narcos: Mexico, Argo) as leads, along with Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog, Little Fires Everywhere), Grey Griffin (Star Wars Resistance, Scooby Doo Guess Who), SungWon Cho (Anime Crimes Division, Borderlands 3), Kevin Durand (DC's Swamp Thing, Ballers), Samuel Roukin (A Call To Spy, Turn: Washington's Spies), and Krystina Alabado (Broadway's Mean Girls, God Friended Me).

In its first season, Pantheon focuses on Maddie (Chang), a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from someone online. The stranger is soon revealed to be her recently deceased father, David (Kim), whose consciousness has been uploaded to the Cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan. David is the first of a new kind of being: an "Uploaded Intelligence" or "UI," but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war.

DeWitt will voice Ellen, Maddie's mother who attempts to connect with her detached daughter and soon discovers Maddie is communicating with someone on the web whom she believes may be impersonating her deceased husband. Dano will voice Caspian, a brilliant computer science teen who comes to Maddie's aid as they search for the truth. Eckhart will voice Cary, Caspian's demanding father with rigid ways and Schilling will voice Renee, Caspian's doting mother. Jaffrey will voice Chanda, a prized engineer who is considered a prophet in his field. Diamantopoulos joins as Pope; Rose as Nicole; Griffin as Samara; Livingston as Waxman; Cho as a teacher; Durand as Anssi; McNairy as Cody; Roukin as Gabe; and Alabado as Hannah.