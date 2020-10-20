Paper Girls Sets March 2021 for Filming; Open Casting Call Released

The last time we checked in on Amazon Prime's series adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan (Saga, Ex Machina) and Cliff Chiang's (Wonder Woman, Human Target) best-selling graphic novel Paper Girls, it was the middle of the summer and the project was finally getting an official series order. Stemming from Legendary Television and Plan B (12 Years A Slave, Moonlight), the series boasts Stephany Folsom (co-writer, Toy Story 4) as penning the adaptation and co-showrunning alongside Christopher Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire), and Christopher C. Rogers (Halt and Catch Fire), with Vaughan and Chiang executive-producing.

Almost three months later, Cantwell has taken to Twitter to offer a huge update: a casting call for "4 leading child roles" for the Amazon Prime series, with the series looking at March 2021 as the filming window. Here's a look at Cantwell's tweet, followed by an overview of each character for audition submission purposes- with the descriptions showing an emphasis on a diverse cast.

Hey do y'all know any paper girls? We are having an open casting call for PAPER GIRLS: pic.twitter.com/5jdwSg8Z2r — Christopher Cantwell (@ifyoucantwell) October 20, 2020

ERIN TIENG – Character portrayed is a Chinese-American female, 11-14 to play 12, speaks Mandarin. Mall bangs and an eager smile. Her father passed away shortly after her family immigrated to America, forcing Erin to grow up fast. As the oldest child, she became the caretaker of her younger sister and her non-English speaking mother. Erin's new paper route is her first opportunity to be like the other kids and have some fun and friends. When she unwittingly starts her first day on "Hell Day", she gets more than she bargains for when she and her new friends stumble upon warring factions of time travelers and are taken to the future….SERIES REGULAR – Ethnicity: Asian TIFFANY QUILKIN – Character portrayed is a Black female, 11-14 to play 12. She's the only child of success-oriented parents and the pressures to be the best are intense. While she is crazy smart and a bit of a math whiz, her biggest fear is not living up to her genius and being discovered as a total fraud. Tiffany is a bit lonely as she doesn't have many friends and overcompensates by trying to be an expert in everything, making her the first paper girl to take Erin under her wing to show her the ropes on her first day….SERIES REGULAR – Ethnicity: Black / African Descent MAC COYLE – Character portrayed is a female, 11-14 to play 12. The original Paper Girl, she tears through the streets on her BMX, a cigarette tucked behind her ear. Raised in an abusive home, she inherited the paper route from her older brother who taught her everything she knows, including how to smoke and win a fight by playing dirty. She's learned how to survive the hard way. Her toughness is the only tool she has to deal with any threats that come her way….SERIES REGULAR KJ BRANDMAN– Character portrayed is a female, 11-14 to play 12. A good foot taller than the rest of the girls. She's from the wealthiest family in town. Her mother would love for her to be a good little girl that likes dresses and pink. Unfortunately, KJ has never liked any of those things. She likes sports, and finds field hockey is a good place to work out all the frustrations she can't fully articulate. She's guarded, protecting a sensitive nature, and would love nothing more than to feel comfortable and accepted in her own skin… SERIES REGULAR

In Amazon Studios' Paper Girls, four young girls, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future- they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate. An emotional adventure in which the girls and the women they eventually become are tough, their friendships are authentic, and their journey through time is epic.