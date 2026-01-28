Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: Paradise

Paradise Season 2 Trailer Teases Big Answers Outside of The Bunker

Set for a three-episode return on Feb. 23rd, here's the trailer for Hulu and Dan Fogelman's Sterling K. Brown-starring Paradise Season 2.

Article Summary Paradise Season 2 drops its first three episodes on Hulu and Disney+ on February 23rd.

Sterling K. Brown's Xavier ventures outside the bunker to uncover truths about the world post-The Day.

The new trailer teases big secrets behind Paradise's origins and unresolved mysteries from Season 1.

Series creator Dan Fogelman promises surprising twists and a bold pivot for the upcoming season.

If you had a chance to check out our coverage of CCXP Brazil from back in early December, then you know that the fan event/convention dropped some pretty important intel on Hulu and series creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman's Sterling K. Brown-starring Paradise. Along with a new key art poster, the word came down that the hit series would drop the first three episodes of the second season on Monday, February 23rd, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ (for bundle subscribers) in the US and Disney+ internationally, with single episodes dropping weekly after that.

As the second season begins, Xavier (Brown) searches for Teri out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day. Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of Season 1, and new secrets are uncovered about the city's origins. With less than a month to go until the streaming series returns, we have the official Season 2 trailer waiting for you above, and a new key art poster waiting for you below:

"I have a plan for three seasons of the show. Without giving away too much, each season of the show is a slightly different show, within the same show with the same characters," Fogelman previously shared. "There's twists and turns in the course of the season. Then the seventh episode is kind of a standalone episode of the show. As we go into the second season, we pivot a little bit, but in a way that I think is very followable. But yes, there's big moves ahead."

Hulu's Paradise stars Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV, and Charlie Evans. James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty, and Jon Beavers serve as recurring guest stars.

Produced by 20th Television, the series is created and executive-produced by Dan Fogelman. Jess Rosenthal, John Hoberg, Sterling K. Brown, Steve Beers, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa also executive-produce.

