Park, Dennings Kindly Request You STFU with Your WandaVision Spoilers

With only hours to go until the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision wraps up its reality-altering run in a way we're sure will get people talking, Disney+ and Marvel Studios have asked Randall Park (Agent Jimmy Woo) and Kat Dennings (Dr. Darcy Lewis) to take on a very important mission. In the following clip, Park and Dennings are urging all of you to basically shut the f**k up before you spoil the series finale for your friends or for all of social media in a post. Of course, the duo is getting the message across in a far less passive-aggressive (maybe a bit too much on the latter) manner- doing a fun take on Wanda's reality-altering powers to make its case. Whichever way you want to take it, what everyone's asking is that you enjoy the experience- and then give everyone a decent amount of time to enjoy it, too. Gonna be up at 3 am on the east coast to screen it? Sounds great- just don't f**k it up for the person who needs to get up early and can't watch it until later on that night.

But let us stop with the preaching- here's Park and Dennings with your marching orders for the weekend:

Disney+ and Marvel Studios are giving viewers a chance to breathe and learn how it all came together before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier kicks off. Premiering March 12, Marvel Studios: Assembled looks at a number of shows and movies of the MCU- following the filmmakers, cast, and crew, and Marvel heroes every step of the way. Future episodes are set to focus on Falcon and Loki via exclusive on-set footage as well as conversation with the show's creative teams and stars- like Jeremy Renner detailing the genesis of the upcoming Hawkeye series. Here's a look at official key art followed by an overview of the first episode:

Assembled Season 1 Episode 1 "The Making of WandaVision": The first episode of 'Assembled' will focus on the critically acclaimed WandaVision. Join Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and WandaVision's creative team as the episode pulls back the curtain on this highly groundbreaking series. Learn how the production's surprising concept took shape by drawing inspiration from classic sitcoms. Witness how the crew went to great lengths to emulate various filmmaking methods used during the early years of television. Discover the unique challenges and ultimate rewards of performing an entire episode in front of a live studio audience. Spend time with exciting newcomers to the MCU, such as Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn, along with returning favorites like Kat Dennings and Randall Park.

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Disney+'s WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn as "Agnes," Fred Melamed as Arthur Heart, and Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Heart. Created by Jac Schaeffer with an opening episode written by Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the streaming service series is executive produced by Schaeffer and Kevin Feige with Marvel Studios producing.