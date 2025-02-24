Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: Parks & Recreation, rashida jones

Parks and Recreation Revival? Rashida Jones Is All In (If It Happens)

Rashida Jones is for sure in on a Parks and Recreation revival, whenever it might happen. Unlike most shows, we welcome this one happening.

Article Summary Rashida Jones eager for Parks and Recreation revival if creators agree on a solid reason.

Parks & Recreation series ended with cues for a seamless return to Leslie Knope's story.

Amy Poehler's iconic role as Leslie warrants another chance for recognition.

Parks & Recreation revival with original cast and creatives would be a welcome return.

Parks & Recreation ran for seven seasons and became a huge comfort show to many since going off the air in 2015, experiencing a second life on streaming that many shows would kill for. Rashida Jones took her experience working with Michael Schur and Greg Daniels on The Office to Pawnee with her and ended up starring in the majority of the seven seasons as Leslie Knope's best friend, Anne Perkins. Recently, she said she would be in for a revival if one was to ever come to fruition: "Oh man, I hope sometime soon," added Jones. "I know Mike Schur was like, 'There has to be a reason for us to do it. We can't just do it.' But I would love that."

Parks & Recreation Could Come Back A Bit More Easily Than Most Shows

Parks & Recreation was nominated and won numerous awards during its run, but never the Emmy for Best Comedy or for its star, Amy Poehler. That is a crime, and if it did come back, it would partially be to get her the recognition she deserved. The show itself ended its finale by jumping forward to show what happened to each main character and left itself a major in for a revival, with Leslie being governor of Indiana and seemingly running for president. Most other shows do not have an easy way to get the gang back together, but it is almost like they built that back door in on purpose.

Most other shows would kill to have that kind of in to come back. I know that as a big fan of the show, it felt like Parks & Recreation left part of the story on the table and could have gone a little further. Unlike The Office, which is coming back and feels forced and like it is not needed. In any case, this is something I can fully support because if there was a single show that could come back with the same creatives and cast and be a smashing success, it is this one. Your move, Hollywood. Make it happen.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!