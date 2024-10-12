Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: the office, The Paper

The Office: Daniels & Koman's Peacock Spinoff Series Adds 4 to Cast

Greg Daniels and Michael Koman's The Office spinoff series welcomes Gbemisoloa Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Tim Key & Eric Rahill to the cast.

The Office Peacock spinoff series from Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, led by stars Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore, is shaping up with four new additions to the cast, which also has Melvin Gregg, Chelsea Frei, and Ramona Young. Peacock announced that Gbemisoloa Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Tim Key, and Eric Rahill will be part of the new series, which retains the mockumentary format as the NBC series when Scranton, Pennsylvania's Dunder Mifflin was the focus.

The Office Peacock Spinoff Gains Versatility in the New Cast Additions

The Office spinoff is tentatively titled The Paper, according to the listing with the WGA, but NBC Universal still hasn't officially announced the title. In addition to joining the cast, Ikumelo, Edelman, and Rahill will also contribute to writing. Ikumelo is a two-time BAFTA winner for her work in the comedy Black Ops and her short Brain in Gear. She also was in the Prime Video series A League of Their Own, a loose reimagining of the 1992 Penny Marshall film.

Edelman made his feature debut in the 2024 Netflix historical revisionist comedy Unfrosted. The actor and comedian wrote his 2024 Max standup special Just for Us and also worked on the Netflix series Teenage Bounty Hunters, YouTube's Saturday Night Seder, and CBS's The Great Indoors. Key, who's best known for his work on Searchlight's murder-mystery See How They Run and Magnolia's Alan Partridge, was recently in BBC's We Might Regret This and Inside No. 9. Rahill has recently appeared in indie films Rap World (2024) and Friendship (2024). He's also been in Netflix's I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson and FX's The Bear.

The logline for the untitled Daniels & Koman The Office Peacock spinoff, "The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters." While none of the US The Office cast members, which include Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Craig Robinson, Mindy Kaling, and others, made any indication of appearing in the Peacock series, original BBC series creators Stephen Merchant and star Ricky Gervais will act as executive producers as they did for the NBC series. There also hasn't been an official date so far for the new series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!