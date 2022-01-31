Party Down: Garner, Williams, Chao & Marsden Join STARZ Revival Series

With production on STARZ's upcoming Party Down revival currently underway, the cable network has announced that Jennifer Garner (Yes Day), Tyrel Jackson Williams (Brockmire) & Zoë Chao (The Afterparty) have been cast as series regulars, with James Marsden (Dead to Me) joining in a key recurring role. The four join returning stars Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally on the six-episode return. Unfortunately, original cast member Lizzy Caplan (Paramount+'s upcoming "Fatal Attraction" series) will not be able to return due to scheduling conflicts with the show's production schedule and an existing commitment to film FX's limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble.

Garner's Evie is a successful producer of studio franchise movies, who, in the wake of a breakup, is reconsidering her life choices. A fledgling relationship with Henry Pollard (Scott) becomes a way for her to explore possible new directions. Williams' Sackson is a handsome, confident, driven, wannabe influencer/internet personality. He's knowledgeable and savvy about his specific internet niche, but a bit lost in every other aspect of life. Chao's Lucy is a passionate, outspoken, free-thinking creative "food artist." Lucy dreams of being a celebrity chef, but she's stuck cranking out hors d'oeuvres at Party Down without the resources to do anything more ambitious. And finally, Marsden's Jack Botty is an actor who plays the lead in a popular superhero franchise. Jack's looks match his charm, he enjoys his life, his fame, and being the center of everyone's attention.

The series' return is executive produced by the original series creators/EPs, Rob Thomas, John Enbom (who will also serve as showrunner), Paul Rudd & Dan Etheridge, as well as Scott, who was a producer on the original. The limited series is produced by Lionsgate Television, with STARZ's EVP Original Programming Karen Bailey is overseeing on behalf of the network. "After more than 10 years, we're excited to have the cast — many of whom are now hugely popular, award-winning stars — return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party," said Jeffrey Hirsch, STARZ President & CEO, in an official statement when news of the series return was first announced. "The fan demand for a 'Party Down' revival is clear, and we look forward to what Rob, Paul, John, Dan and now Adam will do as they bring this special project and these hilarious characters back to life."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Starz: Party Down Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT2DOz2McW8)

Following a group of six Hollywood wannabes stuck working for tips in a Los Angeles catering team, the folks on Party Down are hoping for their "big break" as they get way too involved in the events they're catering and with the guests attending them. Premiering in 2009 with Scott, Caplan, Marino, Lynch, Starr, and Hansen starring, Lynch would depart the series after its first eight episodes for FOX's Glee. Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) joined the cast for the first season's final two episodes, with Mullally joining the cast as a series regular in the second season (with Lynch returning for the Season 2 finale).