Pat McAfee Teases/Warns of Aaron Rodgers Show Return for NFL Season

Pat McAfee either teased or offered fair warning that NY Jets QB Aaron Rodgers could return to his show once the NFL season gets underway.

We know what you're thinking. You're thinking that it's NFL season, so that can only mean one thing. New York Jets QB (and possibly still a Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. supporter?) Aaron Rodgers returning to The Pat McAfee Show for more football insights and bats**t crazy conspiracy theories. As many of you know, Rodgers had one helluva previous run with the "bro show," including implying that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was a pedophile and then attempting to back-peddle – blaming the media along the way, of course. And then there were those precious moments when "Aaron Rodgers, Google MD" would confuse doing well on Jeopardy! with having a rooted and foundational understanding of pandemics, vaccines, how the government works – a whole wide range of topics. Well, it looks like he might just be getting a chance to set a new low bar – based on what McAfee had to share during an ESPN media day this week.

Though no official agreement is in place, McAfee shared that he was "optimistic" and that "there's a good chance" that Rodgers will return for his weekly spot. "I've heard some people say, 'Why's he letting this guy on? He doesn't push back,'" McAfee offered at one point, making the case that he feels that Rodgers will be on "the Mount Rushmore of NFL quarterbacks" as "one of the best football players of all time," thus giving value to whatever he says. "I don't know if that's journalism or not in your guys' eyes, but I think it's certainly provided something useful for sports fans," McAfee added.

It's not that McAfee doesn't take journalistic standards into consideration – it's just that during the media day, it sure seemed like the former kicker was more concerned about complaining about his show being treated unfairly and less about his show's obligation not to let folks like Rodgers put out nonsense disguised as truth to millions of listeners/viewers – or when the host himself makes questionable comments about Algerian Olympic boxer Imane Khelif.

"I understand that you may have a lot of reasons to potentially hate me. I think they're misguided. I would appreciate if you would give me and my guys a chance. I think we're helping out sports media as a whole in the future. I think we're going to get some things wrong, and we apologize for that. But whenever you're ripping our sh-t and trying to kill us, I think 'journalistic standards' certainly is problematic," McAfee stated at one point. "We want to be good for sports in sports media. We want to build sports. And we'd appreciate if you just gave us a fair shot."

