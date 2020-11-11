Peacemaker: Danielle Brooks Joins James Gunn, HBO Max Series

Only days after learning from James Gunn himself that he was in the middle of his mandatory two-week production quarantine in Canada for Peacemaker, we're learning who else will be joining John Cena and Steve Agee on The Suicide Squad spinoff series. Grammy and three-time SAG ensemble winner Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) is set to join the series in the role of Leota Adebayo- but guess what? That's about all we know though with production about to et underway, it shouldn't be too long before the intel starts to flow.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world's biggest douchebag," Said Gunn. "I'm excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake." Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. The project is scheduled to begin production in early 2021, prior to Gunn's work on Marvel Studios' next Guardians of the Galaxy film.

Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film, Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. "I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," said Cena. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this." Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) will rejoin Cena and Gunn when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays Agee King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, though much else is known about the character.