Peacemaker: Gunn on Arrowverse Easter Egg, "Great Guy" Grant Gustin

Peacemaker writer/director James Gunn touched on the easter egg "Arrowverse" fans will recognize and name-dropped Grant Gustin (The Flash).

During the early days when DC Studios' James Gunn and Peter Safran were first crafting the foundation for their new DCU, there were a whole lot of folks who were hoping to see at least some of The CW's "Arrowverse" make the move over into the new universe. In particular, there was a lot of buzz for Grant Gustin's Barry Allen/The Flash to make a return in some way. Unfortunately, it didn't happen (we previously shared our feelings about how Gustin was treated during the whole deal), but none of it was ever anything personal between Gunn and Gustin. In fact, the two have had nothing but very cool and respectful things about one another, despite what some folks on social media might believe (more on that in a minute). We got another example of that during the latest episode of the official Peacemaker podcast.

Kicking in at around the 6:50 mark in the episode above, hosts Gunn, Steve Agee, and Jennifer Holland, and special guest Freddie Stroma were at the start of their deep dive into Season 2 Episode 2: "A Man Is Only As Good As His Bird." Gunn explains how Adebayo's (Danielle Brooks) and Keeya's (Elizabeth Ludlow) relationship is not in a good place. During the conversation, Gunn mentions that Elizabeth works at Jitters Coffee, an establishment that first appeared in the comics in 2010's The Flash Vol 3 #1. But fans of the "Arrowverse" know that Jitters (or "CC Jitters") has been a presence in The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow – a point Gunn noted while dropping some kind words about Gustin. "Which is of interest to DC fans because Jitters Coffee started in the comics in 2010, and then was in the– you know, Grant Gustin, the great Grant Gustin, great guy, his TV show, 'The Flash,' and then it's appeared throughout different media in the world of DC, including a little bit in the 'Superman' movie."

Peacemaker: James Gunn Has Nothing But Love for The Flash Star Gustin

Regarding Gustin and his talents, Gunn has always made it clear that he likes and appreciates him as an actor. Back in March 2024, Gunn was asked on Threads about Gustin being cast in the new DCU, with the person adding that "all his talent is going to waste." But Gunn didn't quite see it that way. "Grant is an incredibly talented guy, performing now on Broadway, I believe, and is absolutely not going to waste just because he's not currently in a DC project. But of course I'd love to work with him at some point," Gunn responded, referencing Gustin's current run on Broadway's Water for Elephants. And you'll also notice that Gunn leaves the door slightly open for the two of them to possibly work together in the future – here's a look:

