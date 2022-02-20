Peacemaker: James Gunn Brings Some Peace to Marvel & DC Universes

Once again, we're revisiting the season finale of HBO Max and James Gunn's Peacemaker and once again we're trying to be extra cautious about spoilers (but today's the last day). So you might want to turn around now because the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign is officially on as Gunn offers some more insight into that already-much-talked-about-and-debated scene that took place not long before the final credits rolled. And no, it has nothing to do with who was or wasn't there. This time around, it's about how Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" spinoff was able to bring peace to the Marvel and DC universes… at least for a little while.

Speaking with Variety for an interview that went live not long after the season finale hit the streaming service, Gunn discussed the finale scene where the Justice League shows up briefly (with Jason Mamoa's Aquaman and Ezra Miller's The Flash seen up close and with speaking lines). While explaining how it all came about, Gunn mentions how he learned about Miller being a fan of his films through friends so he asked Miller to come in and shoot his scene. Now the cool part? The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 film crew actually shot Miller's scenes that we see. Not only was that a nice gesture on Marvel's part, but it also turned out to be Marvel repaying a favor. "Marvel owed DC because the 'Peacemaker' crew shot my screen test for Chukwudi [Iwuji aka Clemson Murn] for 'Guardians Vol. 3.' And then we got Ezra with the 'Guardians Vol. 3' crew." So not only does the man find a way to be successful in both universes, but for one brief, shining moment? Gunn brought the universes together. Interesting to think how different things would be if fans knew more about moments like these.