Peacemaker: [SPOILER] & [SPOILER] Filmed But Then Cut From Finale?

For those of you who haven't seen the season finale of HBO Max and James Gunn's Peacemaker and get bothered by spoilers, you might want to turn around now because the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign is officially on as we have an interesting possible update on why [SPOILER] and [SPOILER] weren't in that already-much-talked-about-and-debated special scene towards the end of this week's episode. So here we go with the image spoiler buffer and we'll meet you on the other side.

Speaking with Variety, Gunn was asked about the finale scene where the Justice League shows up briefly (with Jason Mamoa's Aquaman and Ezra Miller's The Flash seen up close and with speaking lines) to get bad-mouthed by a clearly pissed off Peacemaker and what's left of the team (again, keeping a watch on not going too spoiler-heavy). Now while we also got to see silhouettes of Superman and Wonder Woman, Batman and Cyborg were noticeably absent. When asked about it, Gunn wasn't sure it was something he could specifically get into. "You know, I don't know what I can — there are reasons for it, but I'm actually uncertain whether I can say what those reasons are," Gunn explained during the interview. "It might have to do with future stuff."

Earlier in the interview, Gunn explained how including the Justice League was received by DC and if any conversations were had. "I didn't have a conversation. I just wrote it and gave them the scripts. I don't think they really realized what they had agreed to until they saw what I had shot, which was the Justice League there," Gunn explained. And then I think the full weight of it and, you know, what does this mean for the DCU and all of that became huge pieces of conversation up to the very highest levels of Warners. And to their credit, they let me get away with it."

But the exclusion of Batman and Cyborg didn't go unnoticed by fans of Zack Snyder's Zack Snyder's Justice League, who took to social media to accuse Warner Bros of having the characters removed over animosity the company has towards Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and Ben Affleck (Batman) and that Gunn's scene only included the JL members that WarnerMedia was willing to clear. On Saturday, the matter got a bit more complicated when actor Matt Turner posted an image of himself wearing a form of Affleck's Batsuit with a caption that read, "After that epic ['Peacemaker'] finale I can finally post this. Sadly I (& Cyborg) were cut from the final edit. Why? Only [James Gunn] & [Warner Bros Entertainment] know that. While it's disappointing to be scrubbed out, this was still a blast, and a dream come true to wear the suit!!! Big thanks to everyone involved!!" The actor tagged both Gunn and Warner Bros. in the caption, which alleges that Batman and Cyborg were filmed but didn't "were cut from the final edit."

If Turner is to be believed, then Batman and Cyborg were originally intended to be silhouetted much like Superman and Wonder Woman were. But they weren't. So did Gunn originally write the Justice League scene without Batman and Cyborg? Or did the "full weight" (as Gunn described it) of the scene as well as other factors result in DC pulling the plug on the two characters appearing? What did Gunn mean when he said, "And to their credit, they let me get away with it"? What was "it" exactly? As for Turner's post and its authenticity, the actor is featured in a trailer/dressing room area that looks strikingly similar to the one actress Kimberley von Ilberg was in when she posted an image of herself dressed as Wonder Woman with the caption: "I've been wanting to post this photo since last May!! ['Peacemaker'] episode 8 is FINALLY OUT! COME ON WONDER WOMAN haha. Coolest gig by far!! Can't believe I was blessed to wear [Gal Gadot] real wardrobe and hair. What is my life." Now just to be clear? Having similar trailers/dressing rooms isn't exactly what you would call a "smoking gun" or the case-closing piece of evidence you would find on an episode of Law & Order so take with a ten-ton grain of salt until the main parties involved start commenting (or posting).

