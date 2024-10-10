Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, james gunn, peacemaker

Peacemaker: James Gunn Posts Season 2 BTS Look (And Keeps His Promise)

James Gunn posted a behind-the-scenes look at Peacemaker Season 2 with Jennifer Holland and Danielle Brooks - and kept a promise to a fan.

Yesterday, writer/director James Gunn had fans of John Cena-starring Peacemaker playing the speculation game when he took to social media to ask, "Who might this be?" with an image of someone with long, white hair sitting cross-legged in front of a fire, with what appeared to be feathers wrapped around his biceps. For this go-around, we're getting a look behind the scenes with Gunn, Jennifer Holland, and Danielle Brooks – but this one is a special one because it also showed Gunn following through on a promise he made to "one of the most supportive fans," even dedicating the photo to her.

"Carla requested more #Peacemaker set photos. She's been one of the most supportive fans, so this one is for her from me, Harcourt, and Ads!" Gunn wrote as the caption to the post, tagging Holland, Brooks, and Carla – here's a look:

And here's a look back at the Instagram post from Gunn from yesterday, dumping a whole lot of fuel on a whole lot of dumpster fires of random speculation (and make sure to check out our theory):

Joining the cast for the season is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes. Now, here's a look back at the opening credits for the first season as we imagine what the opener for Season 2 will be like:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!