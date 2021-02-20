Peacemaker, James Gunn & The Revenge of The Spoiler Finger!

A day after series writer/director James Gunn ("Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise), and series stars John Cena, Steve Agee, Jennifer Holland, Danielle Brooks, and Chris Conrad offered greetings from the set of HBO Max's "The Suicide Squad" spinoff series Peacemaker, we're back to getting updates from Gunn on how things are going. And what a pleasant surprise the first one was because it included the return of… The Spoiler Finger!

While it's pretty clear that Gunn hasn't taken our suggestion yet on renting out his finger for some sweet ad space side-hustle money, it continues to go above and beyond its intended purpose- which is to frustrate the **** out of us. In a loving way, of course [Note to Gunn: my Twitter DM is open for any spoilers]. On the plus side, he name-dropped Robert Patrick (who we're also looking forward to seeing in The Walking Dead) which is always a good thing and we're looking forward to seeing him in the next group shot.

Also it's important to say we miss our pal – and fellow regular cast member – @robertpatrickT2 in this photo, but he's not in town today! Here's what we're shooting right now: pic.twitter.com/NkZ1bVVwBs — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 18, 2021

Meanwhile… yeah, we're actually not sure what to do with this. It looks stoned, creepy, and foreboding all at once- it's like a Disney nightmare you're never want to stumble upon in the daylight let alone at night (and never in the woods). We definitely have Gunn's back on this one:

This thing is freaky and I don't like it on set much less cluttering up my feed. https://t.co/fXlQp0YhBq — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 19, 2021

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Cena and Gunn when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays Agee King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Perry Mason) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn, American Horror Story) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Chris Conrad (Perpetual Grace, LTD., Patriot) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world's biggest douchebag," said Gunn when the series was first announced. "I'm excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake." Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV.

Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film, Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. "I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," said Cena. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this."