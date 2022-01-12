Peacemaker: James Gunn Updates Global Domination Plans; New Podcast

As HBO Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker readies for a full-frontal assault on our streaming screens this Thursday, series creator James Gunn promised the world he wasn't going to stop fighting until every corner of the globe was able to fall under the seductive gaze of "The Suicide Squad" spinoff series. Now we have an update directly from Gunn on how things stand with Peacemaker's efforts at world domination. Taking to Twitter, Gunn listed all of the countries/regions that will be able to stream the series on January 13 or 14 as well as the streaming services housing it. In addition, viewers in Japan can expect the series to be on U-Next "not long after"; that the series was "coming soon" to the UK, Germany, and Italy; and that he hasn't forgotten about India and Portugal. Here's a look:

HBO Max, Rooster Teeth & DC have teamed up for Podly, the official podcast that will recap each of the season's episodes, with the first edition set to drop in conjunction with the premiere of Peacemaker on January 13th. New episodes of the video podcast will be available on HBO Max and DC and HBO Max's YouTube channels, with an audio-only version available across all audio platforms. Hosts Fiona Nova (Achievement Hunter, G4TV) and Ify Nwadiwe (Grand Crew, 'Tigtone) will react to the latest episodes each week, with the companion podcast set to dig into the wild, badass, hilarious thrill-ride of a show along with the cast and creative team.

So for those of you who were wondering what potential fallout would be for Peacemaker post-The Suicide Squad, check out the clip below. And don't forget that the first three episodes ("A Whole New Whirled," "Best Friends Never" & "Better Goff Dead") of HBO Max's Peacemaker will be hitting the streamer on January 13:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | "Reflecting on Rick Flag" Clip | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l3aNVWn49qs)

And here's a look back at the intro videos released last week that introduced us to the members of "Project: Butterfly": Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker, Eagly, Chukwudi Iwuji's Clemson Murn, Jennifer Holland"s Emilia Harcourt, Danielle Brooks's Leota Adebayo, Steve Agee's John Economos, and Freddie Stroma's Adrian Chase aka Vigilante:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Peacemaker Teaser | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygRVzHoIFkg&t=10s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Murn Teaser | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oa4vfPYaVRY)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Harcourt Teaser | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vo3qEHCg_es)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Adebayo Teaser | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mjKquEnQSQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Economos Teaser | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cv9S9PR3Hnk)

bring chips if you want to make a good first impression on eagly pic.twitter.com/82InvNF0Px — Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) January 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Vigilante Teaser | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0jenCNsXkk)

Now here's a look back at the wonderfully NSFW trailer that was released early on New Year's Day for HBO Max's Peacemaker:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Official Trailer 2 | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9DAiLI7Cn8)

From his shiny helmet & uniform to his pet bald eagle pal, Eagly (yup), see what happens when Peacemaker gets a serious roasting ("Did this dipshit really show up in full cosplay mode?") in this previously-released preview:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Exclusive Clip | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlKTNK7HKic)

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Gunn and Cena when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) direct the eight-episode series. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film was, Peacemaker explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.