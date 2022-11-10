Peacemaker: Looks Like John Cena's in a Season 2 State Of Mind

Wow, what a difference a year makes! Earlier this year, we were raving about James Gunn's John Cena-starring The Suicide Squad spinoff, praising it as a sign of the direction that the DCU should be going in with its streaming series. Now, not only is a second season on the way but Gunn & Peter Safran have also been handed the keys to Warner Bros. Discovery's DCU for what's being reported as an 8-10 year plan to bring DC Studios to Marvel Studios-level prominence. Well, we're guessing all of this DCU talk has gotten Cena itching to deliver peace at any cost because he took to social media to share a poster of Peacemaker's hand making a peace sign/signaling a number two (along with Eagly). Now, we don't read minds or anything, but we don't think it's a huge leap to say that Cena might be getting that Season 2 itch.

Here's a look at Cena's Instagram post sharing what appears to be fanart, giving us the distinct impression that he's back in a "Peacemaker" state of mind:

"Creating 'Peacemaker' has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max," Gunn said in a statement earlier this year when news of the second season was first announced. "To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience, in turn, has been a wonderful experience. I can't wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season Two!" Added series star John Cena, "I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character." Now here's a look at Gunn's tweet making it all official and offering tons of love for all of the support, followed by Cena's reaction to the news:

Learning about and eventually becoming #PEACEMAKER was an exercise in exploring the fun and absolutely genius mind of @JamesGunn. It's been a privilege to work on this show and with the cast, crew and @hbomax team. Elated to say we'll be back to create more peace for Season ✌️!

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explored the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.