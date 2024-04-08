Posted in: Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: james gunn, John Cena, max, pat mcafee, peacemaker, season 2

Peacemaker Season 2 Filming Should Run Close to Christmas: John Cena

John Cena confirmed a summer start for Max & James Gunn's Peacemaker Season 2 and offered a timeline for how long filming should run.

We've been getting a steady stream of updates on the second season of Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker ever since James Gunn revealed back in November that writing was underway. Recently, series star Jennifer Holland dropped the confirmation that filming on the "kinda is/kinda isn't DCU canon" (we'll wait to see how Gunn worked this out) series would be kicking off this summer – which Gunn signed off on. And that brings us to the series star himself, checking in with The Pat McAfee Show the day after WWE's WrestleMania XL to discuss the big weekend event. But towards the end of the clip above, Cena offers an update on his immediate career future – with Cena sharing that he has a "pre-WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes" movie to wrap – and then, it's right to the second season of Peacemaker (with the star adding that filming should take them up to near Christmas).

While we more than understand all of the reasons why the second season will need new opening credits, the following start to the first season will always hold a special place in our hearts for being the reason why we don't skip intros anymore:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explored the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

