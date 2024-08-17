Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, peacemaker, season 2

Peacemaker Season 2: Holland, Gunn Tease Harcourt/Vigilante Sequence

Peacemaker star Jennifer Holland shared a look at stunt training for a sequence between Harcourt and Freddie Stroma's Vigilante in Season 2.

We owe Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt) a huge apology. We were so caught up with that A.R.G.U.S. tease that DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn dropped this week while directing an episode of John Cena-starring Peacemaker that we nearly missed a very cool look behind the scenes that she shared, including herself, Freddie Stroma (Adrian Chase/Vigilante), and the stunt team behind the hit streaming series. "May 29 + 30, 2024 – my first two days at stunt training with some of the incredible [Peacemaker] season 2 stunt team and Vigilante himself, Freddie Stroma. 💪🏻🔥🤜🏼 💥 🧜‍♂️," Holland wrote as the caption to her Instagram post, showing a small sample of the hard work she, Stroma, and the show's stunt team put in for the scene. If that wasn't enough to get our attention, Gunn added this tease in the comments section: "People are gonna freak the fuck out on this sequence."

Here's a look at Holland's post showing off some of the serious prep work that went into the upcoming season:

Joining the cast for the season is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes. Now, here's a look back at the opening credits for the first season as we imagine what the opener for Season 2 will be like:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

