Peacemaker Season 2: James Gunn Done Writing Ep. 8; Season 1/New DCU

James Gunn confirmed that he's done writing Peacemaker Season 2 Ep. 8 and tried his spoiler-free best to address a Season 1/New DCU question.

It's hard to believe that it's been a little over a year now since DC Studios' "Chapter 1 – Gods and Monsters" was first introduced – and since that time, one of the fans' biggest past-times has been trying to figure out how everything will fit together in the new DCU. And then there's the matter of John Cena-starring Peacemaker – whose first season is in the old DCU while its upcoming second season will reside in the new universe. Not long after the new year began, James Gunn shared that he had figured out a way to make it work in a way that wouldn't be confusing for fans. While you might think that would be enough to keep fans satisfied – at least for a little while – it actually stirred up even more questions on social media (shocking, we know).

For example, the question below that was tagged to Gunn asking for some seriously detailed clarity on where Season 2 is going to land and how Season 1 will work within all of this:

The problem is that for Gunn to offer the kind of answer that they're looking for, he would have to dive deep into spoilers – and that's not a place he wants to go. Instead, Gunn reaffirmed how the DCU timeline is set up. "All I can say is what I've said before. Canon starts with 'Creature Commandos'/'Superman' [Legacy]. As to how 'Peacemaker' fits in, you'll have to wait for that. But the first season is worth watching for a multitude of reasons," Gunn responded. Oh, and as for how the scriptwriting is going, Gunn also confirmed that he finished writing the eighth episode.

If you were wondering if DC Studios co-CEOs Gunn & Peter Safran were going to celebrate the one-year anniversary of "Chapter 1 – Gods and Monsters" (their first wave of film & series announcements kicking off their 8-10-year DC Studios/DCU plan), Gunn did that very thing last week. Taking to social media, Gunn thanked folks for their support and mentioned Superman: Legacy and Creature Commandos before dropping this interesting tidbit: "…at least 2 more projects are gearing up to go in the next couple months, amazing scripts keep coming in, & incredible talent are being attached to new projects, planned & unplanned."

"One year ago today, Peter Safran & I introduced our DC slate for the 1st time – thanks to all of you for the support you've given us throughout the year. Today, 'Superman Legacy' is about to start production, episodes of 'Creature Commandos' are being finished that will release later this year, at least 2 more projects are gearing up to go in the next couple months, amazing scripts keep coming in, & incredible talent are being attached to new projects, planned & unplanned. Thank you!!" read the caption to Gunn's Instagram post – which included an image of a Frank Quitely's Superman in flight.

