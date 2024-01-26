Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, max, peacemaker

Peacemaker Season 2 E08 "A Banger": James Gunn; Creature Commandos/DCU

James Gunn had some news to share regarding writing Season 2 of Peacemaker and addressed why Creature Commandos is kicking off the new DCU.

Considering the number of projects that he's overseeing as co-CEO of DC Studios, he's also writing/directing Superman: Legacy, penning the second season of Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker, writing/directing the upcoming adult animated series Creature Commandos, and a whole lot more, it's impressive just how much James Gunn is able to regularly update us on what's going on. Earlier today, Gunn explained why Batman wouldn't be appearing in "Legacy." But for this go-around, the focus shifts to Peacemaker and Creature Commandos.

If you've been following our coverage, then you know that Gunn's been banging away on the script for the second season of Peacemaker heading into Thanksgiving weekend. Well, guess what? Gunn confirmed that he is "partway" through the eighth episode – adding that it's "a banger":

As for Creature Commandos, Gunn explains why the animated series was scheduled to kick off the new DCU instead of "Legacy" in the first post. Following that, Gunn clarifies that there isn't a set number of episodes that every DCU series will have – adding that it's the story that will dictate the number of episodes needed:

The role call for the adult animated series (and any potential live-action takes) take on writer J. M. DeMatteis & artist Pat Broderick's Creature Commandos includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot & Weasel, Anya Chalotra as Circe, and Steve Agee returning as John Economos.

First introduced in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explored the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

