Peacemaker Season 2: Jennifer Holland Confirms Summer Filming Start

In a response to a comment on social media, Peacemaker star Jennifer Holland confirmed that Season 2 filming will get underway this summer.

Earlier this week, Superman writer/director James Gunn shared on social media that he wouldn't be able to make San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in July because he would be filming. Considering filming on Superman is already underway, we were cautiously optimistic that Gunn's filming schedule in late July would include the second season of Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker. Well, it looks like we got our answer earlier today, courtesy of Jennifer Holland, aka Harcourt. Asked about the upcoming season in the comments section of an Instagram post from earlier today, Holland confirmed that filming would begin this summer and that "it's gonna be so gooooood."

Here's a screencap of Holland's comments confirming the window when filming on Peacemaker Season 2 will get underway:

While we more than understand all of the reasons why the second season will need new opening credits, the following start to the first season will always hold a special place in our hearts for being the reason why we don't skip intros anymore:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explored the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

