Peacemaker Season 2: Tim Meadows Joins Cast; Greg Mottola Directing

James Gunn confirmed that Tim Meadows has joined the cast of Max's Peacemaker Season 2; Greg Mottola is reportedly directing this season.

As filming on the second season rolls along, we have some news to pass along concerning writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker. First up, Gunn confirmed via Instagram that Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) has joined the cast in the role of ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury. Meadows is the latest addition to the cast, following Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role, and Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. making the jump from the animated world of the upcoming Creature Commandos to the live-action series. In addition, THR reports that Greg Mottola (Superbad) will be joining behind the camera to direct a few episodes.

Here's a look at Gunn's Instagram post from earlier today:

While we more than understand all of the reasons why the second season will need new opening credits, the following start to the first season will always hold a special place in our hearts for being the reason why we don't skip intros anymore:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explored the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

