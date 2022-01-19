Peacemaker & Vigilante Focus of Kevin Smith & James Gunn's E04 Preview

While we try to avoid making broad, sweeping proclamations about shows and seasons before they've ended their respective runs, we can say without hesitation that if the first three episodes of James Gunn and HBO Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker are any indication of how the entire series is going to be? Well, we might just have one of our first very serious contenders for best series of the year. From the looks of things on social media as well as on certain fruit/vegetable-based ratings sites, folks seem to really, really like what they're seeing. So with the wind at his back and riding a wave of righteous positivity for his series, Gunn had a chance to catch up with filmmaker &uber-geek Kevin Smith to not only discuss the series but also drop a preview for this week's fourth episode of the season (after last week's three-episode premiere). And if there's one thing Gunn makes clear by the end of the interview (a point he's been making for some time) is that he, Cena, and the gang are definitely interested in a "return visit" to this universe so listen up, HBO Max and WarnerMedia (or whatever we're calling you now):

Here's a look at the full interview Smith had with Gunn that was posted earlier today, with the sneak preview for this week's episode "The Choad Less Traveled" starting at around the 8:50 mark:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kevin Smith Talks Peacemaker with James Gunn EP 4 SNEAK PEAK (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lqq2_gkwlJo)

Now here's a look back at the wonderfully NSFW trailer that was released early on New Year's Day for HBO Max's Peacemaker:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Official Trailer 2 | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9DAiLI7Cn8)

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Gunn and Cena when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) direct the eight-episode series. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.