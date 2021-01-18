Peaky Blinders: BBC One Show Ends with Series 6; Story Will Continue

For viewers of the BBC One drama Peaky Blinders got a bit of good news and bad news on Monday. On the good news side, the show has now kicked off production on the sixth series. The bad news? The sixth series will also serve as the final run for Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his notorious family. "'Peaky' is back and with a bang", says creator and writer Steven Knight. "After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it," Knight continued- before offering a tease about the series' future: "While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form."

The sixth series of Peaky Blinders is written by Knight, with Anthony Byrne returning to direct after having directed series five and Nick Goding producing. Executive producers are Knight, Byrne, Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, Jamie Glazebrook, and David Mason. Tommy Bulfin is executive producer for the BBC and Lucy Bedford is executive producer for Tiger Aspect. Peaky Blinders, from Caryn Mandabach Productions, is co-produced with Tiger Aspect Productions and distributed internationally by Banijay Rights. "Along with our wonderful, supportive, partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority. Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient," said Mandabach in a statement when the news was first released. "Series six marks the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of 'Peaky Blinders' will most definitely live on." Production on the sixth series is being ushered in under the umbrella of comprehensive protocols that the studios says will "ensure that the series will be produced in a safe and responsible manner, and in accordance with government guidelines, during this time of global pandemic" (with the production timeline contingent upon adjustments to government COVID policies).