Peaky Blinders Series 6: BBC Releases Trailer for Final Series Run

While series creator & writer Steven Knight has made it clear that the show will continue on beyond Series 6 in film form, fans of the BBC's Peaky Blinders have their sights set on what is the beloved series' final run. Focusing on the story of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his family's rise to power against the backdrop of working-class, post-WWI Birmingham, the series already has fans counting down the days until its return. Confirming that Tom Hardy's Alfred "Alfie" Solomons is set to return only elevated that impatience. And after the following trailer, we're not sure dropping the show now would be soon enough.

Peaky Blinders first aired on BBC Two eight years ago, quickly becoming one of the channel's most popular dramas, drawing in critical acclaim as well as viewership ratings that would double between Series 1 and Series 4. With 2019's Series 5, the show made the move to BBC One and saw its viewership continue to grow (with the series available globally via streaming). the series would garner a number of nominations and awards over the years, including the 2018 BAFTA for Best Drama. Now, with one last deal still to be done, here's the official trailer for the sixth and final series of Peaky Blinders, set to premiere some time in 2022:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peaky Blinders Series 6 Trailer 🔥 BBC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nsT9uQPIrk)

"Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form," said Knight earlier this year when news of production on the final season kicking off was first announced.

Peaky Blinders Series 6 is written by Knight, with Anthony Byrne returning as director after having directed Series 5, with Nick Goding producing. Executive producers are Knight, Caryn Mandabach, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, Anthony Byrne, and Cillian Murphy. Tommy Bulfin is executive producer for the BBC and Lucy Bedford is executive producer for Tiger Aspect. Peaky Blinders, from Caryn Mandabach Productions, is co-produced with Tiger Aspect Productions and distributed internationally by Banijay Rights.