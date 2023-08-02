Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: Cabazon Dinosaurs, paul reubens, pee-wee herman, tribute

Pee-Wee Herman: Paul Reubens Honored by Cabazon Dinosaurs' Mr. Rex

Hollywood landmark Cabazon Dinosaurs adorned its Mr. Rex in Pee-wee Herman's signature grey suit & bow tie to honor the late Paul Reubens.

It seemed like a "fitting" tribute for Paul Reubens and his larger-than-life persona Pee-wee Herman to have a famous Hollywood landmark like Cabazon Dinosaurs & its Mr. Rex painted in Pee-wee's signature grey suit and bow tie to honor the actor's & character's influence. The T-Rex was featured in Reubens and director Tim Burton's theatrical breakout film Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985). The scene featured was Pee-wee and Simone (Diane Salinger) stepping inside the dinosaur. She asked him about a dream. He starts describing himself as "all alone rolling a big donut in this snake wearing this vest" before she refocuses him on recurring dreams.

Other 1980s cinephiles might notice both Mr. Rex and Dinny making cameos in other classics like the 1989 videogame film The Wizard and the 1983 comedy National Lampoon's Vacation. Cabazon Dinosaurs posted their tribute on their Instagram page that not only includes the trademark ensemble but also a red heart and "Pee-wee" written below in case people wonder who the tribute is for. A popular tourist destination spot, Cabazon Dinosaurs features not only the two aforementioned attractions but also more than 70 other dinosaur friends, a dino dig, and fossil panning for the kids.

Real gemstone and fossil bags are available in the gift store for use with CD's Panning Sluice. Their gift stores are located in the museum and in the belly of the Apatosaurus and carry a wide variety of dinosaur-themed toys, jewelry, Cabazon Dinosaur t-shirts, and more. Reubens passed away at the age of 70 after a long and private battle with cancer on July 30th.

In addition to a prolific film, TV, and voiceover career, Reubens created another career making public appearances as Pee-wee Herman in various projects, including his CBS Saturday morning children's show Pee-wee's Playhouse and themed films. Following the ending of his show in 1990, Reubens temporarily shed his alter ego and made a career comeback making memorable appearances in 1992's Batman Returns and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

