DC FanDome: Pennyworth Season 3 On The Way, Now On HBO Max

Pennyworth is in production for season 3, and it was announced during DC FanDome that the show will now be on HBO Max, which no doubt will help its visibility and maybe find a bigger audience. The first two seasons of the show will also be coming to HBO Max in early 2022. The now filming third season will debut on there sometime later in 2022. Below you can find the official announcement where they also let loose that the series will jump forward in time by five years. The press release from HBO Max indicates that the third season will be for ten episodes.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Pennyworth | Season 3 Announcement | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gw2fALi1swU)

Hopefully, Pennyworth Can Reach More People Now

"The DC origin series PENNYWORTH follows Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier, who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) before he becomes Bruce Wayne's father. Season three of the psychological thriller also stars Emma Paetz, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater, and Simon Manyonda. Season three begins after a five-year time jump: the civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse – ushering in a new age of Super Heroes and Supervillains. Based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the ten-episode drama series from Warner Bros. Television is executive produced by Bruno Heller, Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon, and John Stephens. The series is produced in the UK at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden."

Boy, HBO Max certainly seems like the home for DC television now, huh? New seasons of Doom Patrol and Titans were also announced during DC FanDome, and adding this series…if you are a DC fan, it seems like HBO Max is a must now.