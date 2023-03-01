Perry Mason Passes on Being Part of The System in Season 2 Preview Set to return for its second season on March 16th, here's a look at a sneak preview clip for HBO's Matthew Rhys-starring Perry Mason.

With the second season of HBO's Matthew Rhys-starring Perry Mason set to hit our screens in less than a week, we're starting to see the press/marketing team ramping up the promotional machine to get the word out. And who else better to have talking-up the critically-acclaimed series' return that Rhys himself? That's exactly what he did on Tuesday night, checking in with late-night host Seth Meyers for a visit that also included a sneak preview. In the scene you're about to see, Justin Kirk's DA Hamilton Burger explains to Perry (Rhys) and Della (Juliet Rylance) how "The System" helped him secure his position – and keep it. But based on Perry's reaction, it's a system that he has no interest in being a part of.

Returning on Monday, March 6th (9 pm-10 pm ET/PT), on HBO and HBO Max, here's a look at the sneak preview for HBO's Perry Mason Season 2 that aired during NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers (kicking things off at the top of the clip):

HBO's Perry Mason: Here's a Look Ahead to Season 2

The second season of HBO's Perry Mason takes place months after the end of the Dodson trial. Perry has moved off the farm, ditched the milk truck, he's even traded his leather jacket for a pressed suit. It's the worst year of the Depression, and Perry and Della (Juliet Rylance) have set the firm on a safer path pursuing civil cases instead of the tumultuous work criminal cases entail. Unfortunately, there isn't much work for Paul (Chris Chalk) in wills and contracts, so he's been out on his own. An open-and-closed case overtakes the city of Los Angeles, and Perry's pursuit of justice reveals that not everything is always as it seems.

And here's a gallery of previously-released images from the second season:

Returning with Rhys, Rylance & Chalk for the second season are Shea Whigham, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, and Diarra Kilpatrick. Joining the cast this season are Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, Jon Chaffin, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Wallace Langham, Onohoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han, Mark O'Brien, Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, Paul Raci, and Jen Tullock. Based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, the series' executive producers include Rhys, Jack Amiel, Michael Begler, Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Joe Horacek, Matthew Rhys, and Tim Van Patten; co-executive producer Regina Heyman.