Perry Mason Season 2: Matthew Rhys-Starrer Returns in February 2023

In honor of HBO's upcoming 50th anniversary (let that one sink in), Warner Bros. Discovery has been offering daily previews and announcements regarding what's ahead for both HBO and HBO Max. Well, today's update will be of particular interest to fans of the award-winning Matthew Rhys-starring Perry Mason. With an image of a clapperboard for the second season, the cable giant confirmed that Mason and his team would be back on the case this February.

The second season of HBO's Perry Mason takes place months after the end of the Dodson trial. Perry (Rhys) has moved off the farm, ditched the milk truck, he's even traded his leather jacket for a pressed suit. It's the worst year of the Depression, and Perry and Della (Juliet Rylance) have set the firm on a safer path pursuing civil cases instead of the tumultuous work criminal cases entail. Unfortunately, there isn't much work for Paul (Chris Chalk) in wills and contracts, so he's been out on his own. An open-and-closed case overtakes the city of Los Angeles, and Perry's pursuit of justice reveals that not everything is always as it seems.

Returning with Rhys, Rylance & Chalk for the second season are Shea Whigham, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, and Diarra Kilpatrick. Joining the cast this season are Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, Jon Chaffin, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Wallace Langham, Onohoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han, Mark O'Brien, Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, Paul Raci, and Jen Tullock. Now, here's a look back at the most recently-released HBO/HBO Max trailer that highlights the award-winning series' return:

Speaking with Collider in support of Gaslit, Whigham offered a few details threads on what viewers can expect when they return to the series. "We're in '33 in 'Perry Mason.' Perry is in the soup again, and he's gotta try to figure his way out. Hopefully, Strickland can help him navigate that." Considering how the two parted ways at the end of the first season and with Mason having a new partner in Paul Drake (Chris Chalk), it will be interesting to see how that plays out.

As much as he loves "telling period pieces," Whigham shared his belief on what you need to make one work for an audience. "It's interesting, you can shoot the hell out of the thing, and it's fun, and it's exquisite to look at, but that doesn't hold you. If you don't have the story, and you don't have an A-plus cast," he explained. "And likewise, you can have an A-plus cast, but if it doesn't feel authentic and visceral, then it won't hold you. I think what you're saying is, viscerally, you see 'Perry Mason' and you're in that time." And that's one of the reasons why Whigham is such a fan of director Tim Van Patten. "That's my guy, Tim Van Patten, who did a year's worth of research to try to unlock places that, even if you're from [Los Angeles], you've never seen on film before. All of that is Tim," he added.