Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson Discusses Power Rangers Reunion Special Amy Jo Johnson (Pink Ranger) offered more insight into why she's not a part of Netflix's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.

When "Power Rangers" fans learned that Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (hitting Netflix screens on April 19th) was set to star David Yost as Billy (Blue Ranger), Walter Jones as Zack (Black Ranger), Karan Ashley as Aisha (Yellow Ranger), Catherine Sutherland as Kat (Pink Ranger), and Johnny Yong Bosch as Adam (Green Ranger) – alongside Richard Horvitz's Alpha 5 and Barbara Goodson's Rita Repulsa – there was an obvious collective question that was asked. Where's Amy Jo Johnson, aka Kimberly Hart/Pink Ranger? Rumors began to circulate that Johnson didn't return over a dispute involving money – a claim Johnson definitively denied on Twitter recently. In a recent interview, Johnson elaborated more on why she's not a part of the reunion special. "There were a bunch of different factors that came into play. One of them [being] I was working on other projects, and I also have a 14-year-old… I stopped acting and switched my focus to writing [and] directing almost 10 years ago. I can give you a list of excuses," Johnson shared during an interview with Variety in support of her recently-announced upcoming "Power Rangers" comic book from Boom Studios. "It just didn't even occur to me [to join the reunion] because I was so focused on this comic book and telling this story."

Amy Jo Johnson Pushes Back on Reunion Rumors

"Please stop saying I didn't do reunion because of money Simply not true. Maybe I just didn't want to wear spandex in my 50s [laughing emoji] or couldn't go to NZ for a month. Or none of ur beeswax [bee emoji] JDF & I both chose not to for our own reasons. They filmed before he passed. Excited to see my pals [David Yost] and [Walter Jones] rock it, though!!" Johnson shared over the course of two tweets (with #PowerRangers included with both) a little less than a week ago, pushing back on claims that money was the reason for her not returning.

Please stop saying I didn't do reunion because of money Simply not true. Maybe I just didn't want to wear spandex in my 50s 🤣 or couldn't go to NZ for a month.Or none of ur beeswax 🐝 JDF & I both chose not to for our own reasons. They filmed before he passed. #PowerRangers — Amy Jo Johnson (@_amyjojohnson) March 26, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always – What You Need to Know

Written by Alwyn Dale and Becca Barnes (Power Rangers: Ninja Steel, Power Rangers: Beast Morphers, and Power Rangers: Dino Fury), Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will hit Netflix screens on April 19th. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer for the reunion as well as an overview of the special event. Following that, we have the previously-released behind-the-scenes featurette on how the project came together:

Thirty years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. This 30th Anniversary Special is inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise, "Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger," meaning once you become part of the Ranger family, you are always welcome back.