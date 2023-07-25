Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Eliza Coupe, Fear the Night, fox, ginnifer goodwin, interview, maggie q, Pivoting, SAG Strike

Pivoting: Maggie Q on Short-Lived FOX Sitcom, SAG-AFTRA Support

Maggie Q (Fear the Night) discusses working on the short-lived FOX sitcom Pivoting, supporting SAG-AFTRA's labor efforts, and more.

Some actresses like Maggie Q have carved out long, enduring careers by always looking for something new while also staying true to the genre they became known for – like action, for example. It certainly helps to have someone like martial arts legend Jackie Chan to help give you the jumpstart that you need to go on to make it a success. Some of Q's major wins include film franchises like Rush Hour, Mission: Impossible, Divergent, and Die Hard, and TV shows like Nikita and Stalker. While some actors are often stuck typecast in roles, Q has been able to cross into various genres, including horror, like 2020's Death of Me and 2020's Fantasy Island. While promoting her latest thriller Fear the Night, Q spoke to Bleeding Cool about her short-lived Fox sitcom Pivoting, which centers on three middle-aged friends, Amy (Eliza Coupe), Jodie (Ginnifer Goodwin), and Sarah (Q), who decide they must "pivot" their lives in new directions following the passing of their friend Coleen. As they each make impulsive choices to find happiness, it strengthens their friendship. Note: The interview took place before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

"The action genre is fun when you do it at a certain level with people who are skilled and lead you to the promised land. At the same time, I had a show on Fox the other year ['Pivoting'] that was a comedy that was so much fun," Q said. "I had these two incredible costars [Coupe & Goodwin], and it almost felt like I wasn't working. Even though I put in a lot of hours, it was like I wasn't physically exhausted at the end of the day, and that was so foreign to me. There was a lot of improv and a lot of collaboration on the script, and that was fun. I do want to do more of that, and there's room for it, so I can't wait."

Created by Liz Astrof (The King of Queens, Two Broke Girls), Pivoting was canceled after one season in 2022. As the interview took place right before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Q had some thoughts on what she hoped would have happened to avert the inevitable. "I feel with technology and everything that's moving so quickly, this was coming, right? It was coming to a head like people are going to want and feel rightly that they are owed certain things based on what they give," she said. "I'm praying that everybody can come to the table in the right way, have a true negotiation, bits come out of it, and still feel that they're getting what they're owed. Ultimately that's what people want, right? They want to feel like the effort that they've given that there's a return for it." Quiver Distribution's Fear The Night, which also stars Kate Foster, Travis Hammer, and Gia Crovatin, is in theaters, digital, and on-demand on July 21st.

