Death of Me with Maggie Q is Wicker Man in Southeast Asia

Posted on | by Jason Henderson | Comments

This episode, Jason chats with Darren Lynn Bousman, director of the new movie Death of Me coming to theaters, On Demand and Digital on October 2, 2020.

Death of Me poster and Castle Talk logo used by permission
Death of Me poster and Castle Talk logo used by permission

 

The producers describe the movie thus:

Vacationing on an island off the coast of Thailand, Christine (Maggie Q) and Neil Oliver (Luke Hemsworth) awake hungover and with no memory of the previous night. They find footage on Neil's camera, and watch, horrified, as Neil appears to murder Christine. With twenty-four hours until the next ferry and a typhoon threatening the island, Christine and Neil attempt to reconstruct the night's events—and are snared in a web of mystery, black magic, and murder.

The director calls the movie a "scary Hangover," saying the idea of trying to retrace one's steps after a drinking blackout was already terrifying. Here, though, the heroes who have been drinking on vacation have stumbled into a world of folk horror. A la The Wicker Man, the locals are much more aware of Christine and Neil's movements than seems healthy. Bousman explains that in folk horror movies, the villagers are usually the heroes of their own story, out to preserve their own way of life.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNPYu5a3EF4

Check out the Trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thL28CAcuYo

 

Jason Henderson is the host of the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the editor of the Castle of Horror Anthology series. The author of Quest for the Nautilus: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His new horror series Surf Mystic, under the pseudonym Peyton Douglas, debuted with the novel Night of the Book Man this summer.

About Jason Henderson

Jason Henderson, author of the Young Captain Nemo (Macmillan Children's) and Alex Van Helsing (HarperTeen) series, earned his BA from University of Dallas in 1993 and his JD from Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law in Washington, D.C., in 1996. His popular podcasts “Castle Talk” and “Castle of Horror” feature interviews and discussion panels made up of best-selling writers and artists from all genres. Henderson lives in Colorado with his wife and two daughters.

twitter   envelope   globe  