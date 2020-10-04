Death of Me with Maggie Q is Wicker Man in Southeast Asia

This episode, Jason chats with Darren Lynn Bousman, director of the new movie Death of Me coming to theaters, On Demand and Digital on October 2, 2020.

The producers describe the movie thus:

Vacationing on an island off the coast of Thailand, Christine (Maggie Q) and Neil Oliver (Luke Hemsworth) awake hungover and with no memory of the previous night. They find footage on Neil's camera, and watch, horrified, as Neil appears to murder Christine. With twenty-four hours until the next ferry and a typhoon threatening the island, Christine and Neil attempt to reconstruct the night's events—and are snared in a web of mystery, black magic, and murder.

The director calls the movie a "scary Hangover," saying the idea of trying to retrace one's steps after a drinking blackout was already terrifying. Here, though, the heroes who have been drinking on vacation have stumbled into a world of folk horror. A la The Wicker Man, the locals are much more aware of Christine and Neil's movements than seems healthy. Bousman explains that in folk horror movies, the villagers are usually the heroes of their own story, out to preserve their own way of life.

