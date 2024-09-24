Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: dream productions, pixar, win or lose

Pixar, Disney+ Preview Dream Productions, Win or Lose; Set Debut Dates

Disney+ and Pixar Animation Studios previewed the animated series Dream Productions (December 11) and Win or Lose (February 19, 2025).

After getting some early looks during Disney's D23 fan expo event, Pixar Animation Studios shared some new looks at what's ahead with two highly anticipated animated series set to hit Disney+. Spinning off from the "Inside Out" universe, Dream Productions takes viewers back inside Riley's mind to show them the inner workings at play for the studio responsible for her dreams. All four episodes of the limited series arrive on Disney+ beginning December 11th. Meanwhile, Win or Lose features the intertwined stories of different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game. Viewers can look to February 19, 2025, for the eight episodes of the all-new original series to start rolling out on the streamer.

"Dream Productions": Taking place in between the events of Inside Out and Inside Out 2, Dream Productions is an all-new series about the studio inside Riley's mind where dreams really do come true—every night, on time and on budget. Riley is growing up, and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions send them to Dream Productions. Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell) faces a nightmare of her own: Trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams. Also featuring the voices of Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Ally Maki, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, and Phyllis Smith, the mockumentary-style series is written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon.

"Win or Lose": Win or Lose reveals what it actually feels like to be in the shoes of eight different characters in the week leading up to the big game—the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire—with incredibly funny, very emotional and uniquely animated perspectives. Featuring the voice of Will Forte as the coach, Win or Lose is directed, written, and executive-produced by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates and produced by David Lally.

'These two series really show Pixar creativity at its finest," said Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter. "We're excited fans won't have to wait long for more great content from the world of 'Inside Out.' 'Dream Productions' offers up a treasure trove of jokes and fun as it digs deeper into one of our favorite parts of the first film, the making of Riley's dreams. And we consider 'Win or Lose' a major, first-of-its-kind tentpole series, one that really showcases what I think makes our studio great: bold, imaginative storytelling; laugh-out-loud humor; and characters that we can all relate to."

