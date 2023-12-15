Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: netflix, pokemon, Pokémon Concierge, preview, trailer

Pokémon Concierge: Netflix Shares New Preview Images Prior to Check-In

Set to start checking in guests beginning December 28th, here's a look at new preview images for Netflix's Pokémon Concierge.

In a little less than two weeks, you're going to get a look at where Pokémon go when they need a break from it all, with Netflix's stop-motion animation series Pokémon Concierge set to hit screens on December 28th. In our previous looks, we were introduced to Haru, who's getting a lot of hands-on training when it comes to figuring out how to best take care of her special guests. What makes this series so unique is that it's the first production collaboration between Netflix and The Pokémon Company, with dwarf studios tackling the animation. In addition, legendary singer Mariya Takeuchi performs the breezy main theme song, "Have a Good Time Here," – celebrating the heartwarming friendship between Haru and her Pokémon guests. With that in mind, we have a new set of preview images to pass along – as well as a look back at what we know about the series so far.

The English dub voice cast for Pokémon Concierge features Haru: Karen Fukuhara (The Boy and the Heron), Alisa: Imani Hakim (Everybody Hates Chris), Tyler: Josh Keaton (Voltron: Legendary Defender), and Watanabe: Lori Alan (SpongeBob SquarePants). The Japanese voice cast lineup includes Haru: Non (In This Corner of the World), Alisa: Fairouz Ai (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean), Tyler: Eita Okuno (Yell), and Watanabe: Yoshiko Takemura (Tiger & Bunny). Now, here's a look at the official trailer & overview – with the series arriving on Netflix on December 28th:

At the Pokémon Resort, Pokémon get to live on a southern paradise island, roam freely, and reside in harmony with the resort staff. Hoping for a fresh start, Haru comes to the resort to work as a concierge. As she learns how to make her guests happy, Haru also embarks on a journey of adventure, friendship, and self-discovery.

Produced by dwarf studios, Netflix's Pokémon Concierge is directed by Iku Ogawa, with a screenplay by Harumi Doki and concept arts & character design from Tadahiro Uesugi.

The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing, marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children's entertainment properties in the world. For more information, make sure to check out its main website.

