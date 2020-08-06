Pokémon: Twilight Wings Takes to the "Sky" for Series Finale

For fans of Pokémon: Twilight Wings, the day has finally arrived (on the official Pokémon YouTube channel and Pokémon TV mobile app): after six episodes, the original anime series exploring the dreams of Galar's residents… the challenges they must overcome… and the conflicts they must resolve, has reached its seventh and final episode. In "Sky," the day of Leon's Championship match has arrived, and thanks to John's letter, all the kids at the hospital are invited to attend. Unfortunately, John oversleeps and almost misses his chance to go to the stadium. With time running short, he must find a way to get there before the battle starts.

But let's just say you need to do a little catching up before watching the finale? No worries: the first six episodes of Pokémon: Twilight Wings are also still available on the official Pokémon YouTube channel for a mini-binge. Otherwise, don't wait another second: you can check out "Sky" for yourselves below:

Animation for Pokémon: Twilight Wings was provided by Studio Colorido, with "Sky" directed by Shingo Yamashita and written by Sou Kinoshita. Screenplay director is Taku Kishimoto, with Shin Ogasawara fronting character design. Color design was spearheaded by Izumi Hirose, with Yusuke Takeda and Takamasa Masuki serving as art directors. Masato Takahashi took point on 3D computer graphics work, with Katsuto Ogawa serving as Filming Director and Masafumi Mima serving as Sound Director.