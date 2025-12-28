Posted in: ABC, Current News, NCAA, Opinion, Sports, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, pop-tarts bowl

Pop-Tarts Bowl: Notre Dame Fans Make Case for Preparation H Bowl

As millions enjoyed the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl, a lot of Notre Dame fans made the case for a Preparation H Bowl based on how butthurt they were.

There was a whole lot to love about Pop-Tarts and ABC's Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025 – and based on social media reactions, a whole lot of people really did love it. We had a nailbiter of a game, with BYU holding on over Georgia Tech, grabbing the win, 25-21. On the Edible Mascots side, it would be Team Sprinkles (Protein Slammin' Strawberry, Frosted Cherry, and Frosted Cookies & Crème) that would end up as "The Chosen Ones," destined to punch their one-way ticket to a big-time toaster dive. But even as Donna Summer's "Hot Stuff" began to play, the drama wasn't over yet: Protein Slammin' Strawberry got cold feet (or crust) and jetted after jumping off the top of the toaster… so, "Stay Tuned!"

And yet, there was that one segment of social media that wanted to make it clear that the Pop-Tarts Bowl wasn't a big deal and is nothing special – and they spent 3-1/2 hours of their lives making sure you knew that it wasn't important. Of course, we're talking about Notre Dame fans. Feel free to debate whether or not the "Fighting Irish" got screwed this year when it came to getting a playoff bowl game spot. Or feel free to debate the deal Notre Dame has going into next season that makes it easier for the school to make the playoffs in a way that has nothing to do with actually playing the game. But based on what we were seeing on Saturday, Notre Dame fans were sounding more like the "Whining Irish," making a strong case that Notre Dame should be competiing the Preparation H Bowl for how butthurt they are over their own school opting to take its ball and go home instead of "lowering itself" to play in college football's greatest pop culture extravaganza. If you need an example of why NDF should be changed from "Notre Dame Football" to "No Damn Fun," look no further than the wonderfully condescending tone of this post:

Look, the Pop Tarts bowl seems like a fun way for some 7-5 or 8-4 team to end their season. And I'd be lying if I said I didn't find the postgame antics entertaining. But to ask a team that was led along for a month straight only to be screwed over on the final day to play in a meme game that's more about Pop Tarts than football, on the same network that screwed them over in the first place, is insanely disrespectful and Notre Dame has every right to not want to be a part of it.

And here's a look at Strawberry and Cinnamon Roll being inducted into the Pop-Tarts Bowl Ring of Honor:

Introducing the first two members of our Pop-Tarts Bowl Ring of Honor! pic.twitter.com/DOAJi1VDbl — Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) December 27, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at the six Edible Mascots making their way onto the field, with the knowledge that one of them won't be going home (except in the stomachs of a lot of college football players and coaches):

Fresh out of the box and ready to cook! Meet our Edible Mascots! pic.twitter.com/JP3bodDURo — Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) December 27, 2025 Show Full Tweet

