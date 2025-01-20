Posted in: ABC, NCAA, Sports, TV | Tagged: pop-tarts, pop-tarts bowl

Pop-Tarts Bowl Set for 2025 Return: Cinnamon Roll Now Zombie Pop-Tart?

The Pop-Tarts Bowl will be back for 2025 - and based on the teaser, Cinnamon Roll has joined Stawberry as a... "Zombie Pop-Tart?"

On a day when we're reaching out and sharing everything and anything that might classify as good news, the fine folks at Pop-Tarts are letting us know that the Pop-Tarts Bowl will be back this year (we're assuming in December 2025). After three mascots, an excellent marketing campaign (especially that Oppenheimer take-off), a "winning" mascot chosen by the game's MVP, and a sweet trophy that also has a working toaster built-in, we're curious as f**k to see what they have in store to up their game for the big game this year. Also, maybe we should address the "living dead" Pop-Tarts that don't seem to stay… eaten….

Here's a look at the teaser that was released earlier today, confirming that Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025 is on the way later this year:

Don't be scared. This mascot's just here to say there's more football on the way. We're having too much fun to stop now. #PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/hEojoMDI89 — Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) January 21, 2025 Show Full Tweet

2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl: Frosted Cinnamon Roll's Dreams End in a Toaster

Okay, let's get the sports stuff out of the way first. After a hard-fought, high-scoring game, the Iowa State Cyclones beat the Miami Hurricanes, 42-41, to claim the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl Toaster Trophy as champions – and that's when we got down to the serious business at hand. We knew that one of the game's three Edible Mascots – Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae, Frosted Wild Berry, or Frosted Cinnamon Roll – would be making the ultimate sacrifice for the good of the game. With Iowa State QB Rocco Becht named the MVP of the game, Becht was given the responsibility of choosing which of the three would be getting the "thumbs down" and a one-way trip into the toaster. Well, it looks like Frosted Cinnamon Roll returned from the vault just long enough to "win" (???). Here's a look at the journey that Frosted Cinnamon Roll took as it readied to give of its flesh to the victors…

Here's the video that was released by Pop-Tarts – with a YouTube video from the Big 12 Conference waiting for you above.

Here's a look at this year's Edible Mascots introducing themselves earlier today – before things took a dark turn with Strawberry Frosted rising from the dead!

