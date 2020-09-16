Power Book II: Ghost EP Courtney Kemp Talks Eps 1 & 2; Tariq's Eulogy

While series creator and executive producer Courtney A. Kemp and executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's Power Book II: Ghost is only just get started, viewers couldn't help but feel that the funeral of James "Ghost" St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) in "Exceeding Expectations" brought an ending of sorts. With the spinoff series being titled on the "book" concept, then Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) saying goodbye in the most honest way possible felt like the closing lines on the final chapter of Power. Now, Kemp is taking viewers behind the scenes of the first two episodes- and the funeral is just one of the storylines she'll be addressing.

From Tariq and Tasha's (Naturi Naughton) shifting dynamic moving forward, to what's motivating Davis Maclean (Cliff "Method Man" Smith), Monet Stewart Tejada (Mary J. Blige), and Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson), Kemp's here to break down the things you need to know and maybe even some things you might've missed. Here's a look behind the scenes of STARZ's Power Book II: Ghost, "The Stranger" and "Exceeding Expectations":

Now here's a look back at Tariq's final words for his father- the moment he accepted his past and vowed to forge a different life for himself than the one his father lead. But as we're quickly learning, words are one thing while actions can be something completely different:

"Power Book II: Ghost" picks up shortly after the earth-shattering events of "Power" as Tariq St. Patrick grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed. Not to mention the academic rigors of the Ivy League university Tariq is attending to earn his inheritance. Truly on his own for the first time in his life, Tariq is forced to split his time between school and hustling to pay for Davis MacLean, the fame-hungry defense lawyer who is Tasha's only hope of getting out of jail and escaping prosecution by newly minted U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe. With no better options, Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada, that's been at it far longer than him. As Tariq tries to balance his drug operation with his grades, love life, and family, he figures out that the only way to avoid the same fate his father met is to become him — only better.

The first spinoff series stars Michael Rainey Jr. (Power, Lee Daniels' The Butler) as Tariq St. Patrick, Naturi Naughton (Power, Fame) as Tasha St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige (Mudbound, The Umbrella Academy) as Monet Stewart Tejada, Shane Johnson (Power, Behind Enemy Lines) as Cooper Saxe, Gianni Paolo (Ma, The Fosters) as Brayden Weston, Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Ray Donovan, Modern Love) as Tameika Washington, Daniel Bellomy (The Real MVP: The Wanda Durrant Story) as Ezekiel 'Zeke' Cross, Paige Hurd (The Oval, Hawaii Five-O) as Lauren Baldwin, and Cliff "Method Man" Smith (The Deuce, Garden State) as Davis Maclean.

The series also stars Melanie Liburd (This is Us, Gypsy) as Caridad 'Carrie' Milgram, Justin Marcel McManus (Star) as Jabari Reynolds, Woody McClain (The Bobby Brown Story, The New Edition Story) as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray (Coroner, Slasher) as Dru Tejada, LaToya Tonodeo (The Oath) as Diana Tejada, and Sherri Saum (Locke & Key) as Paula Matarazzo, top investigator and right-hand of arrogant defense lawyer MacLean.

Power Book II: Ghost is executive produced by series creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her company End of Episode and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Also serving as executive producers on the series are Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode's Chris Selak and Danielle De Jesus, Shana Stein, and Bart Wenrich. Lionsgate TV produces the series for STARZ.