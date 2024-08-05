Posted in: Preview, Starz, TV | Tagged: power, power book ii, power book ii: ghost, preview, starz

Power Book II: Ghost Final Season Part 2 Look: Like Father, Like Son?

Check out the official trailer for the final chapters of STARZ's Michael Rainey Jr.-starring Power Book II: Ghost, premiering September 6th.

With STARZ's "Power" Universe getting ready to wrap up two series, we're curious to see what's on the horizon for the hit television franchise. For Michael Rainey Jr.-starring Power Book II: Ghost, the beginning of the end begins on Friday, September 6, at midnight ET on the STARZ app and STARZ at 8 pm ET/PT in the U.S. (and 9:00 PM ET in Canada on linear). Heading into its final run, will it be "Like father, like son" for Tariq (Rainey Jr.)? That could very well end up being the biggest irony in all of this, with Tariq finding himself in a similar situation that his late father, Ghost (Omari Hardwick), faced – trapped between a rock and a hard place, it's either walk away or go all-in.

Entrapped by Detective Carter (Michael Ealy), the Tejada family realizes their safety is not guaranteed. Monet (Mary J. Blige) fiercely fights for her family to become whole again, but is it too late? Noma (Caroline Chikezie) is working her way to the top of the food chain. Meanwhile, her daughter, Anya (Sydney Winbush), gets too close to the game, forcing Noma to think twice about her actions. Here's a look at the newest images that were released earlier today, with the official trailer waiting above.

New alliances have been formed with each faction and Tariq and Brayden must find a way back into the game. But Brayden starts flirting with a new, reckless lifestyle, leaving Tariq to wonder if there really is room for two at the top. With Monet left for dead, Davis facing potential disbarment, and Effie looking to secure her future at Stanford, everyone's on their own. Diana and Dru continue to question their roles while Cane levels up and starts working with Noma. As Noma is fighting to establish her business in the States and keep her daughter Anya in line, she finds her way on Tariq and Brayden's radar. With the fate of his future in the game and his family at the forefront, Tariq must reconcile his past to rise to the top of the food chain and become who he needs to be to protect those he loves most.

STARZ's Power Book II: Ghost cast includes Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige as Monet Tejada, Cliff "Method Man" Smith as Davis MacLean, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada, LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada, Alix Lapri as Effie Morales, Larenz Tate as Rashad Tate, Caroline Chikezie as Noma, and Michael Ealy as Detective Don Carter. Additionally, recurring actors include LightSkinKeisha as Brushaundria Carmichael. Brett Mahoney (Empire, The Following) serves as showrunner and executive producer for season four. The "Power" Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original Power, Courtney A. Kemp, through her production company End of Episode, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Canton Entertainment – with Lionsgate Television producing the series for the cable network.

