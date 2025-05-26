Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Episode 4 Image Gallery Released

Check out the images for this week's episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18, S18E04: "I'm Fine. It's Fine. Everything is Fine."

Last week, Matthew Gray Gubler's Spencer Reid returned to help the team say goodbye to one of their own in what might be one of the most memorable episodes of Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution yet. That brings us to this week's episode, with S18E04: "I'm Fine. It's Fine. Everything is Fine" shifting the spotlight back to Voit (Zach Gilford) as Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and Lewis (Aisha Tyler) try to determine the extent of his amnesia and brain trauma. That brings us to the official image gallery for this week's episode, as Aimee Garcia's (Dexter, Lucifer) neuropsychiatric, Dr. Julia Ochoa.

Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E04: "I'm Fine. It's Fine. Everything is Fine" Preview

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Episode 4: "I'm Fine. It's Fine. Everything is Fine" – The team works on an organ harvesting case, and JJ (A. J. Cook) finds a cryptic video on the BAU-Gate website.. Written by Jayne A. Archer, here's a look at the image gallery that was released for this week's chapter:

Heading into Season 18, it will have been six months since prisoners attacked the notorious "Sicarius Killer," Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) – leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin unleashing terror across the country. To stop this deadly group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit, who has his own agenda. Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and RJ Hatanaka – with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. In addition, Matthew Gray Gubler's (CBS's Einstein) Dr. Spencer Reid will return for an episode. Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) has joined the cast as Dr. Julia Ochoa, one of the country's leading neuropsychiatrists, who is assigned to help a high-profile patient recover from his injury-induced brain trauma. She clashes with Alvez (Rodriguez), who believes in a more aggressive approach than her gentle approach.

Produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios, Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

