Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Trailer: Tariq Plays the Hand He's Dealt

With only a little more than a month to go until Tariq's (Michael Rainey Jr.) journey continues, fans of Power Book II: Ghost are getting a look at the higher stakes and bigger ethical challenges Tariq in the sophomore season in the form of an official trailer. And to go along with the news that the series will return on Sunday, November 21, at 8 pm ET/PT, we also have new key art focusing on important players in Tariq's life and what they represent to him (along with a season overview & poster). And after what was an intense look at what's to come, our biggest takeaway? We like seeing Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's Kanan serving almost like a "Dark Passenger" to Tariq's "Dexter."

Now here's a look at the official trailer for STARZ's Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, premiering November 21st:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Power Book II: Ghost | Season 2 Trailer | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v9pprUeZRU0)

"Power Book II: Ghost" begins its second season with Tariq St. Patrick still running from a legacy that haunts him. Forced into the choice to take the life of his professor, Jabari Reynolds, Tariq finds himself drifting further from that which he's been fighting to protect: his family. With Tasha in witness protection, Tariq knows he must sacrifice anything to save what's left of his family. Unable to do it alone, he turns to those wielding power and influence: Davis MacLean and his new partner, Cooper Saxe, as well as Rashad Tate. All of these options come with a steep price, so it's back to business with the Tejadas. However, with two murders involving Stansfield, Monet Tejada has to question if Tariq is what's best for her family as she seeks to protect her nephew's professional basketball prospects at all costs. Her kids, Dru and Diana, question her moves as she grows more distracted, especially when Monet goes as far as trusting Cane again despite his actions against the family. In doing so, Monet finds herself in bed with Mecca, a man who wants to show her a whole new world, potentially at the cost of destroying her old one, forcing Monet to lean on Tariq, who must decide what he really wants and what he's going to sacrifice to get it.

Power Book II: Ghost stars Michael Rainey Jr. (Lee Daniels' The Butler) as Tariq St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige (The Umbrella Academy) as Monet Stewart Tejada, Shane Johnson (Behind Enemy Lines) as Cooper Saxe, Gianni Paolo (The Fosters) as Brayden Weston, Daniel Bellomy (The Real MVP: The Wanda Durrant Story) as Ezekiel 'Zeke' Cross, Paige Hurd (Hawaii Five-O) as Lauren Baldwin, Cliff "Method Man" Smith (The Deuce) as Davis MacLean, Larenz Tate (Ray, Crash) as Rashad Tate, Melanie Liburd (This is Us) as Caridad 'Carrie' Milgram, Daniel Sunjata (Manifest) as Mecca, Berto Colon (Orange Is the New Black) as Lorenzo Tejada, Woody McClain (The New Edition Story) as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray (Coroner) as Dru Tejada, LaToya Tonodeo (The Oath) as Diana Tejada, Alix Lapri (Den of Thieves) as Effie Morales, and Paton Ashbrook (Shameless) as Jenny Sullivan.

Power Book II: Ghost is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. The "Power" Universe series are executive produced by "Power" creator and showrunner Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. End of Episode's Chris Selak, Shana Stein, and Bart Wenrich also executive produce. Brett Mahoney and Danielle De Jesus also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.