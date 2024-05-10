DC/Wildstorm Comic 21 Down On Kickstarter With Unpublished Issue #13

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: 21 Down, Jesus Saiz, jimmy palmiotti, kickstarter

DC/Wildstorm Comic 21 Down by Justin Gray, Jimmy Palmiotti, Jesus Saiz, Paul Mounts and Joe Jusko On Kickstarter With Unpublished Issue #13

In 2002, the DC-owned WildStorm Comics studio published 21 Down, created by writers Justin Gray, Jimmy Palmiotti and artist Jesus Saiz, with additional art from Paul Mounts and Joe Jusko. The story of a young man, Preston Kills, who could sense how people were going to die and who also knew that he was going to die at age 21, hence the title. 21 Down was planned as an ongoing series published as a twelve-issue "season". Depending on sales, the creators hoped to produce a second season as the Eye of the Storm but it never happened. Only the first 7 issues were ever collected, once, back in 2003. And it seems that a thirteenth issue was completed but never published.

Now Jimmy Palmiotti has managed to secure the rights back from DC Comics (not an easy task) and is now going to go to Kickstarter to collect the whole thing, including the never-before-seen thirteenth issue.

Back in September 2002, Wildstorm Comics, an imprint of DC Comics, approached Jimmy and Justin to create a couple of original mature readers series and the most successful of the bunch was 21 DOWN, the story of a young man named Preston Kills who is given the power to see how others have died, knowing that because of the power, he is doomed to die on his 21st birthday. Along the way he meets the seductive Agent Micky Rinaldi who enlists Preston to find out the story behind his powers and at the same time uses him for her own secret agenda. 21 DOWN was celebrated, won an award, and was promised a follow up series, but as it goes sometimes in the world pf publishing, it was cancelled at issue 12 and a 13th issue that was being worked on by the team has never seen print…till today! On Preston Kills 21st birthday, 21 years later -with the permission of the wonderful folks at DC Comics, the crew at Paperfilms has collected for the first time all 12 issues of 21 DOWN , including the unpublished 13th issue, into one huge 324 page trade paperback! As a special treat, for the die hard completest comic collectors out there, we also are offering a separate 13th issue featuring a brand new cover by the series cover artist, the award winning illustrator Joe Jusko!

And here are the three products being offered:

21 DOWN #13 single issue printing of the previously unreleased issue. This will be printed stand alone for the single issue in normal comic sized printing and binding.

21 DOWN #13 AMANDA CONNER variant cover, single issue printing of the previously unreleased issue. This will be printed stand alone for the single issue in normal comic sized printing and binding. Limited to just 250 copies (150 in a tier, 100 as an add on)!

21 DOWN COMPLETE HARDCOVER Collection will be an incredible hardcover collection of all thirteen (13) issues of 21 Down. That's right, the original 12 issue series along with the newly released 13th issue found in this campaign. This collection will be over 300 pages in length.

As well as digital versions of the above. The Kickstarter campaign currently has pledges of $25,170 against a $32,000 goal from 393 backers with 28 days to go. I'm going to make it 394.

